Restaurant: Impossible Cancellation Explained by Host Robert Irvine: It Was a ‘Great Show,’ But…

Restaurant: Impossible host Robert Irvine has shed some light on why his long-running eatery overhaul show was quietly cancelled this spring, after some 20 seasons.
Irvine had told fans, shortly after the latest season finale in April, that Food Network “hasn’t told me anything yet” about the show’s fate. “So I assume it’s done.” Soon after, Reality Blurred confirmed that Food Network had put a fork in the show. (Coincidentally, Fox around the same time announced that Gordon Ramsay’s similar Kitchen Nightmares would be coming back after a nine-season hiatus.)
Now, Irvine recently explained Restaurant: Impossible‘s cancellation on Twitter, saying, “I’m old news, and although the show is a great show that helps small business and families/communities, it’s not a show that they [at the network and/or Warner Bros. Discovery] believe fits into who or what they want, or the younger viewers like.”
When a fan inquired about Restaurant: Impossible‘s cancellation possibly being reversed, Irvine indicated that’d be… a mission impossible.
“I don’t think any amount of fans telling Food Network to bring it back will do anything to change their mind,” he said. “They have a different idea of what the viewers want and @Rest_Imposs isn’t in that, so we will move on and see what happens next.” Hinting at having other projects in the works, he said, “When I know, I will let you know.”
Though disappointed by the doors closing on Restaurant: Impossible, Irvine is undeterred in his mission to help struggling eateries get their groove back. “All I know is I will continue to help all those in need regardless,” he said.
Restaurant: Impossible debuted in January 2011 and originally aired into May 2016, when it took a break after 13 seasons. The series eventually resumed in April 2019, and it last aired on April 6 of this year.
Virtually all episodes aired on Food Network, save for a hot minute in January 2021 when parent company Warner Bros. Discovery had the idea to move it to Discovery+ — only to near-instantly reverse that decision.
Personally speaking, Food Network has been a huge disappointment for year’s now. I didn’t mind the show but the channel has evolved to competition central with very few actual true cooking shows.
I thought that this show was not that bad, as well as Gordon Ramsey’s similar show.
On a side note, I didn’t realise that Irvine was married to Impact wrestler, Gail Kim in real life. Was watching her on Amazing Race Canada and saw a related article about her and saw that they were married.
It’s another casualty of the WBD cuts. Too bad, as it’s a pretty good show.
What a shame cuz a great show helping ppl. I hope u really do go on to help ppl in need ❤️ You helped Dodge City and they listened to u. U saved them n so many others who were smart enough to listen. Keep going cuz you’re amazing
Food Network started out as a place home cooks could learn how to be better cooks. Then it turned into the Food Game Show Network. The stand and stir shows are all “C” list celebrities instead of great chefs and teachers like Emeril and Tyler Florence.
Food Network is worthless. Seriously, I remember when it was great, and now, I NEVER turn it on. There aren’t any food shows! No cooking, no instruction. Just terrible (and I mean terrible contests), lame hosts, and only the barely connection to food. And dear god, someone is still paying the ancient, tired never-was Gordon Ramsey? Is he still a worthless, irritating screaming moron?
This is the only show my “younger viewers” would watch on FN.
Reality shows have a track record for being able to stage comebacks and return sometimes after only a few years. For the fans of the show this absolutely sucks. The one upside is that most cable networks have been in such a state in flux in the last few years that it will probably be only months before someone new comes in and shakes things up. It may be un-cancelled sooner than you think.
Watched the show sometimes and found it riveting. Love Robert Irvine. Hope they change their minds sometime soon. Thank you, Robert. I will see you on another show.