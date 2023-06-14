TVLine Items: Reservation Dogs on FX, Sonic the Hedgehog Adds 5 and More

The Reservation Dogs are headed to FX.

The acclaimed comedy’s first season, which hails from FX Productions but streamed exclusively on Hulu, will get a second window on the linear cable channel, per The Hollywood Reporter. Beginning June 26 at 10/9c, FX will air two episodes each Monday night for four weeks.

Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs follows a group of Indigenous teenagers living on a reservation. The show’s third season premieres Wednesday, Aug. 2 on Hulu.

* Paramount+’s live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 2 spinoff series Knuckles, featuring the voice of Idris Elba, has added the following actors to its cast, per Variety: Cary Elwes (Stranger Things, The Princess Bride), Stockard Channing (The West Wing, Grease), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Paul Scheer (Black Monday) and Rob Huebel (Children’s Hospital).

* The 2024 People’s Choice Awards will air live across NBC, E! and Peacock on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

* Focus Features’ action-comedy film Polite Society will stream exclusively on Peacock, beginning Friday, June 16.

