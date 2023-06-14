TVLine Items: Reservation Dogs on FX, Sonic the Hedgehog Adds 5 and More

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
The Reservation Dogs are headed to FX.
The acclaimed comedy’s first season, which hails from FX Productions but streamed exclusively on Hulu, will get a second window on the linear cable channel, per The Hollywood Reporter. Beginning June 26 at 10/9c, FX will air two episodes each Monday night for four weeks.
Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs follows a group of Indigenous teenagers living on a reservation. The show’s third season premieres Wednesday, Aug. 2 on Hulu.
Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…
* Paramount+’s live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 2 spinoff series Knuckles, featuring the voice of Idris Elba, has added the following actors to its cast, per Variety: Cary Elwes (Stranger Things, The Princess Bride), Stockard Channing (The West Wing, Grease), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Paul Scheer (Black Monday) and Rob Huebel (Children’s Hospital).
* The 2024 People’s Choice Awards will air live across NBC, E! and Peacock on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
* Focus Features’ action-comedy film Polite Society will stream exclusively on Peacock, beginning Friday, June 16.
Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
Got to see reservation dogs crew film down the street from my house in tulsa. The series is great.
That’s awesome! I can’t wait to watch it on FX. 😍
Reservation Dogs is one of the underwatched and unappreciated gems of television. How it hasn’t won an Emmy or been recognized by its peers is beyond me. The second season was superb. I am eagerly anticipating season 3.
Agreed! Incredibly funny and heart-felt show with such an amazing cast of young indigenous actors. Deserves so much more recognition – hopefully airing on FX helps it reach a wider audience!