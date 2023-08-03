TVLine Items: Rap Sh!t Return Delayed, Days of Our Lives Recast and More

Max is putting Rap Sh!t on hold.

The streamer has shifted the Season 2 premiere of the Issa Rae-produced comedy from Aug. 10 to Thursday, Nov. 9, due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

The series will return with its first two episodes, followed by one installment weekly leading up to the season finale on Dec. 21.

Season 2 follows “two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna and Mia, who reunite to form a rap group,” reads the official synopsis. “In their rise to fame, Shawna and Mia find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry.”

* Days of Our Lives has temporarily recast Greg Vaughan’s character Eric with General Hospital vet Jason Gerhardt, who will appear in a handful of episodes this month, Soap Opera Digest reports. Vaughn was unable to finish filming on the season before the soap went on its holiday hiatus at the end of 2022.

* The Comedy Central original movie Office Race, starring Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) and Joel McHale (Animal Control), will premiere Monday, Sept. 4 at 8/7c. The film follows an “unambitious office worker (Bennett) who goes to great lengths — specifically 26.2 miles — to defeat his exercise-obsessed, micromanaging boss (McHale).” The cast also includes Kelsey Grammer (Frasier), Kylie Bunbury (Big Sky), Erinn Hayes (Childrens Hospital), J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother), among others.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the third and final season of Ragnarok, premiering Thursday, Aug. 24:

