Professionals Seeking New Home After CW Passes on Season 2 — Who Might Return? (Exclusive)

Professionals, like many a onetime show on The CW, isn’t part of the new ownership’s game plan. But the action-drama might still have “one in the chamber,” as they say.

“The CW hasn’t renewed us for a second season,” Professionals co-creator Jeff Most, of Jeff Most Productions, informs TVLine. “However, we are shopping the second season of Professionals to other networks and streaming platforms.”

A spinoff of the 2012 movie Soldiers of Fortune and co-created by Most and Michael Colleary, Professionals filmed its 10-episode run back in the summer of 2019, in South Africa and Ireland. It aired Stateside on The CW last October through December.

The series follows Vincent Corbo (played by Smallville alum Tom Welling), a top-tier security operative who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary. In Season 1, Corbo was hired by billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Doom Patrol‘s Brendan Fraser), who suspected sabotage of his next-gen medical satellite.

Season 1 also starred Saïd Taghmaoui (John Wick 3), Ken Duken (Fate: The Winx Saga), Lisa Loven Kongsli, August Wittgenstein, Stevel Marc (Noughts + Crosses), Tanya Van Graan (Raised by Wolves) and Nic Rasenti (Outlander). Welling and Fraser are also executive producers on the series.

Fraser and Welling in the ‘Professionals’ Season 1 finale (The CW screenshot) The CW screenshot

Season 1 concluded Stateside in late December, when Fraser was on the cusp of collecting Academy Award, Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations, for his lead role in The Whale. But regardless of Fraser going on to win both an Oscar and a SAG Award, “we didn’t intend to have his character return” in Season 2 of Professionals, co-creator Most says, “even though we adore Brendan and everything he brought to the first season.”

Welling, however, is game to continue on as Vincent Corbo, Most says, alongside a yet-to-be-cast female Season 2 co-lead.

“We developed the show with the intent of having each season be a new season-long mission, which encompasses protecting different individuals and companies, with a few new cast members,” Most explains. “In addition to the core team, we also plan to return some of the supporting-lead characters who will appear in the new season storyline.”