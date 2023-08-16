TVLine Items: Prince Harry’s Invictus Series, Fast X Hits Peacock and More

Prince Harry is shining a light on the Invictus Games in a trailer for his new Netflix documentary series.

Premiering Wednesday, Aug. 30, Heart of Invictus “follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses, on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague,” per the official synopsis. The series chronicles the competitors’ training, revealing “powerful stories of resilience and hope,” in addition to spotlighting “the organizers as they work to prepare for the Games alongside each nation’s team, supporting the competitors as well as their friends and families.”

Prince Harry — who founded the Invictus Games in 2014 — serves as an executive producer on Heart of Invictus, which hails from his and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions. Academy Award winner Orlando von Einsiedel directed the docuseries.

* Fast X, the tenth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock on Friday, Sept. 15.

* Painting With John has been cancelled at HBO after three seasons, creator/host John Lurie announced on X (fka Twitter), writing, “I am sorry to say that season 3 of Painting with John will be the last. I am sad about it, but it is a miracle that it ever happened at all.”

* The Buccaneers, Apple TV+’s eight-episode drama inspired by Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name, will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 8, with its first three episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through Dec. 13. The series stars Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Kristine Frøseth (Looking For Alaska, The Society), Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why), Josie Totah (Peacock’s Saved by the Bell), Imogen Waterhouse (The Outpost), Mia Threapleton (Starz’s Dangerous Liaisons) and Aubri Ibrag.

