TVLine Items: OG Power Ranger Returns, Shoresy Premiere Date and More

The original Mighty Morphin Blue Ranger is suiting back up.

David Yost will reprise his role as Billy Cranston in the series Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, premiering Friday, Sept. 29 on Netflix, it was announced on Thursday. Watch the show’s new theme song/opening credits, featuring new cast addition Yost, above.

In what is the landmark 30th season of the franchise, “Lord Zedd has escaped, and this time his rampage extends to the farthest reaches of space!” reads the official synopsis. “The Rangers need to find new Zords and new powers to face Zedd’s latest threat, and they won’t do so alone. Joined by some familiar faces, they will discover the power of the Cosmic Orbs and become the Cosmic Fury Rangers, armed with new uniforms, new weapons, and an entirely new fleet of Zords!” Returning cast members include Russell Curry (as Zayto), Hunter Deno (Amelia Jones), Kai Moya (Ollie Akana), Tessa Rao (Izzy Garcia), Chance Perez (Javi Garcia), Jordon Fite (Aiyon) and Jacqueline Joe (Fern).

Yost first landed the role of Blue Power Ranger Billy Cranston in 1993’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and went on to reprise the character in various series and movies.

In the upcoming season, Yost’s MMPR Blue Triceratops Ranger “joins the Dino Fury Rangers in fighting back against the gravest threat the universe has known. Ever the tech genius and master of logic, Billy’s help is crucial to the Rangers in their battle against Lord Zedd.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Letterkenny spinoff Shoresy will return for Season 2 on Hulu on Friday, Oct. 27. Watch date announcement/teaser here.

* Selling the OC Season 2 will premiere Friday, Sept. 8 on Netflix.

* The FX-produced limited series A Murder at the End of the World, starring Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Clive Owen (Impeachment: American Crime Story), will premiere Tuesday, Nov. 14, exclusively on Hulu, with its first two episodes, followed by a new installment each week.

* Max has released a trailer for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, debuting with two episodes on Thursday, Aug. 31, followed by two installments weekly through Sept. 28:

