Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Sets December Premiere, Releases First Look at New Cast

Starz on Monday morning announced a Season 3 premiere date for Power Book III: Raising Kanan, as well as released a handful of photos — including first looks at The Wire vet Wendell Pierce and other new cast members.

Season 3 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan will premiere Friday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c on Starz, as well as land on the Starz app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms at midnight.

During the Power offshoot’s first two seasons, Kanan Stark (played by MeKai Curtis) slowly learned the truth about not only his mother, but also himself. And with each revelation, Kanan has been forced to confront his family’s seemingly never-ending web of secrets and lies.

In Season 3, the official synopsis tells us, “Kanan finds himself grappling with the very notions of right and wrong. Good and evil. Fidelity and disloyalty. And he’s not alone. Every member of the Thomas family must confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity.”

New for Season 2 are Pierce and Erika Woods as Ishmael “Snaps” Henry, a former bank robber and OG dealer who now acts as a mentor and financier for up-and-comers like Kanan, and his wife Stephanie/“Pop,” plus Grantham Coleman as Ronnie Mathis, Unique’s older brother, who was recently released from prison.

The first batch of photos (seen above and below) also feature Tony Danza reprising his role of mobster Stefano Marchetti, plus returning series regulars Curtis, Patina Miller (as Raquel Thomas), Omar Epps (Detective Malcolm Howard) and Shanley Caswell (Detective Burke).

Raising Kanan also stars London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou Thomas, Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox, Joey Bada$$ as Unique and Antonio Ortiz as Famous.

