TVLine Items: Poker Face Gets DVD, VMAs Set Performers and More

Fans of Poker Face will soon be able to add the Peacock mystery series to their physical media collection.

The Natasha Lyonne-starring show will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, Sept. 12, via Paramount Home Entertainment. The set include will include all 10 episodes from Season 1.

Directed by Rian Johnson (Knives Out), Poker Face stars Emmy Award nominee Lyonne as Charlie, “who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve,” per the official synopsis. Season 1 guest stars included Hong Chau (The Night Agent), Adrien Brody (The Pianist), Judith Light (Transparent), Chloë Sevigny (Big Love) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (3rd Rock From the Sun), among others. Peacock renewed the series for Season 2 in February.

* Chip and Joanna Gaines are developing a nation-wide roller dancing competition series for streamer Max.

* HBO has renewed the docuseries 100 Foot Wave, about big-wave surfing legend Garrett McNamara and his family and fellow surfers, for Season 3.

* Superpower, a documentary co-directed by Sean Penn and Aaron Kaufman about Ukraine’s fight to maintain freedom from Russia, will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. on Monday, Sept. 18.

* The 2023 VMAs’ first round of performers includes Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids. The telecast airs Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 8/7c on MTV.

