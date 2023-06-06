Perry Mason Cancelled at HBO

The verdict is in… and it’s bad news for Perry Mason fans. HBO has cancelled the courtroom drama starring Matthew Rhys after two seasons, according to our sister site Deadline.
“We are tremendously grateful for the remarkable work of Matthew Rhys and the unrivaled cast and crew of Perry Mason for their reimagining of such a treasured and storied franchise,” HBO said in a statement. “While we won’t be moving forward with another season of the series, we are excited to continue working with the brilliant creatives at Team Downey on future projects.”
Perry Mason starred Rhys as the titular lawyer, who started out as a private detective in 1930s Los Angeles. (The series served as a prequel to the classic Perry Mason TV series starring Raymond Burr and was based on the original Erle Stanley Gardner novels.) The supporting cast included Juliet Rylance as Perry’s law partner Della Street, Chris Chalk as investigator Paul Drake and Justin Kirk as Perry’s legal adversary Hamilton Burger. The Season 1 cast also included Tatiana Maslany and John Lithgow.
The series debuted in June 2020, with the freshman season earning four Emmy nominations, including one for Rhys for best lead actor in a drama. Season 2 premiered this March, with the April 24 season finale — read our post mortem here — now serving as a series finale. Following the finale, co-showrunner Michael Begler told TVLine: “Look, I’ve been thinking about a Season 3 since they called wrap. Even before that. I would love the opportunity. I think that there’s so much story to tell with these characters. I think we just started to tell the story with these characters.”
TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Were you hoping to see Perry Mason tackle more cases? Hit the comments to share your thoughts on the cancellation.
Damn you HBO!
Gah! This sucks. Such a good show.
This would be a great show for Amazon, Netflix or one of the other streaming services to pick up…
With the writers strike and now a strong chance of an actors strike. I see a lot more of this coming. I better the next couple of years is going to be very reality show heavy. It will be like the early thousands again.
Considering he went to jail in the season finale, it feels right. Also, with the writer’s strike and possible actor’s strike, I see just about everything being cancelled now.
Strike casualty at least in part,there will be more.By 2024,when at some point there new content,and all paywalls for all content are raised to cover the new higher expenses,people will drop some of the services,productions seen as even a little bit risky for high rewards will not go forward and people will lose jobs and work.There will be more unscripted programming because it’s cheaper.So when you support the strike remember that has consequences.
Troll.
You’re not wrong. Cable networks have been doing this for years. It was fine when it was just one or two companies that were streaming. They had the majority of households and they could afford to spend big because there was a better chance of getting that money back. But now that there are as many streaming services as there are breakfast cereals, it’s harder for them to compete. They do their best to keep their execs rolling in their bonuses while trying to pass the cost through to the consumer with higher subscription fees that many folks can’t afford to pay. Maybe one or two, but not all of them at the same time. Some have cheaper options now but you’re inundated with ads that are repetitive at best and offensive at worst. With that said, writers, actors, producers, directors, etc. deserve to be fairly compensated just like everyone else.
The 8 CEOs of the company involved could pay what 11,000 writers are asking for out of their own pocket. They made 800 million dollars in bonuses last year, in a yer they all did a terrible job and their companies lost, on average, half their market cap. Their were paid close to a billion in bonuses for a bad job. Writers are asking for 469 million for 11,000 people. The average writer makes US$ 26,000 dollars a year. These CEOs could pay that and still split 331 million among the 8 of them, over 40 million each. It’s not the writers who are the villains of this story.
I really enjoyed Season 1 but Season 2 has been an absolute chore to get through. I watched the first three episodes as they aired but the last five have been sitting on my DVR. I am not surprised by the cancellation.
This is one of best shows on tv! Perry Mason and all of the great actors. Co’mon HBO TV! Give us the good stuff not the BS! Got to have a brain to follow and that’s a real good thing. Not you’re cookie cutter simplified story lines.
It had great potential, and I really enjoyed season 1…I just felt season 2 was a let down that never really went anywhere. I kept waiting for a great twist that never came.
Damn. I was really enjoying Matthew Rhys’ take on the flawed character and loved the 1930’s setting & atmosphere. Very disappointing to hear.
That’s too bad. It is was a good show once it got going. Just took awhile especially in Season 2.
I don’t usually get *mad* over series cancellations but I’m actually really mad. this has been one of the best series of the last few years. outstanding cast, killer production design, two pretty solid cases. underrated series all around.
Nooo
Why is Perry Mason cancelled? It is one of best detective series available – it is interesting to have a person with a “cracked” personality in the lead role. I hope there will be a reconsideration of this decision.
I am so sorry to hear it. I really enjoyed this Perry Mason.
This made me audibly gasp. The acting and production values were exquisite. I’ll definitely miss this one.
I agree with most that Season 2 was a letdown from Season 1… Not surprised..
With all the strikes time to rewatch stuff.. Lots out there..
I love Matthew Rhys. But this version was too far off from the original for those of us who grew up watching Raymond Burr and still can. It’s the je ne sais quoi factor. Quit trying to retread every great show.
Read the actual novels Perry Mason is based on. This is exactly what the character/tone was meant to be.
What the hell?!? Season 2, in particular, was SUPERB.
Complete agreement!
I’m really angry at Max for canceling the third season of Perry Mason. It is one of my favorite shows. I am going to cancel my MAX subscription.
Why??? It’s such a good show. Damn it!
Ah, that’s disappointing. I really liked the show.
Dang! Perry Mason was my favorite thing after Ted Lasso! Now both my favs are gone! :-(
Not sure who is making these “go/no-go” decisions but maybe giving shows a chance wouldn’t be a bad idea. I just recently found this series and have watched it twice over 3 weekends. It does take time to build a following….
It suffered from not being “Perry Mason”