Peaky Blinders Team Condemns Use of Cillian Murphy’s Character in Homophobic DeSantis Campaign Video

Ron DeSantis has made an enemy of the Peaky Blinders.

The team behind the hit series is speaking out against a bizarre, homophobic video recently shared on social media by the Florida governor’s campaign, which inexplicably includes footage of Peaky Blinders‘ Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy).

The statement reads as follows: “On behalf of the partners of Peaky Blinders — Steven Knight, Cillian Murphy, Caryn Mandabach Productions, Tiger Aspect Productions and Banijay Rights — we confirm the footage of Tommy Shelby’s character used within the video posted by Ron DeSantis’ campaign was obtained without permission or official licence. We do not support nor endorse the video’s narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of the content in this manner.”

Originally posted by @ProudElephantUS, the video was shared on June 30 by @DeSantisWarRoom with the following caption: “To wrap up ‘Pride Month,’ let’s hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it.”

Set to a mind-numbing beat, the video essentially praises everything DeSantis has done to target the LGBTQ+ community, from shutting down drag events to signing anti-trans bathroom bills. In fact, those are the specific examples shown on either side of the Peaky Blinders footage.

The sixth and final season of the British period crime drama is now available to stream on Netflix. Read the team’s full statement below: