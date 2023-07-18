Peacock to Raise Prices Next Month — See How Much More You’ll Be Paying

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Peacock is the latest streamer to issue a price hike: The NBCUniversal streaming service is raising the monthly prices on its two subscription plans, our sister site Variety reports.
Subscribers will be notified this week that Peacock’s Premium plan (which includes ads) will go up a dollar a month to $5.99/month, and the Premium Plus plan (with much fewer ads) will increase $2 per month, to $11.99/month. The price hike goes into effect on Thursday, Aug. 17. (There’s no word yet on whether annual subscription prices will go up in price as well.)
This marks the first price increase for Peacock since it debuted in 2020. The streamer used to have a free-to-watch option with ads, but that was scrapped earlier this year. Peacock is now the exclusive streaming home for current NBC programming, with shows like Chicago Fire and Law & Order: SVU available to stream the next day.
Peacock’s original series include Poker Face (which earned four Emmy nominations this year, including one for star Natasha Lyonne), Bel-Air and The Traitors. The streamer also offers library titles like Yellowstone, The Office, Parks and Recreation, Everybody Loves Raymond and many more.
Is Peacock worth the extra buck or two? Let us know what you think in the comments.
Dear Peacock, I paid $19.99 for a full year and that was too much. So little worthy content, so much filler. Won’t be renewing once it expires.
And on the flipside of that I also paid $19.99 and I’ve most certainly gotten my monies worth and more. I watch Peacock more than any other streamer. It’s funny how different strokes for different folks works 😁
The bigger question is if the streamers like Peacock will continue with the Black Friday deals, or if they want to cut costs and lose discounted subscribers. With their limited content, there is no way I would keep Peacock on a regular basis without a deal.
I watch a lot of NBC and not live. With Peacock I can watch my shows whenever I want so it works great for me.
I watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock…I will pay the extra to watch it…One less cup of coffee a month…
Good thing I got in on the special offer last month. I’m locked in for a whole year.
Why would anyone want to subscribe to them when they have such a small selection and cancel all of their original shows? That price is pretty much the same as Hulu/Disney Plus combo plan with ads. Both of those services have tons of content and you get 2 streaming services for the same price as just Peacock…
People like what they like. I think Hulu is to much. There’s not much on there I like 🤷♀️
You’re comparing the Disney/Hulu with ad price to the Peacock ad-free price. If you compare them both with ads, Peacock is less than half of that bundle’s price.
Peacock also does frequent deals of $1 or $2 per month on the ad plan and you can upgrade that for $5 to be ad free. Hulu’s deal does not have a discounted ad-free version. Peacock ad free with the deal for $6/month beats any tier of Hulu/Disney on value.
It is painful watching peacock, when not on their insanely overpriced premium tier. Movies don’t load half the time waiting for the 2-3 minutes of intro ads. Shows are interrupted by a minute of repeat ads so often, I forget what I am watching. Now we should pay more? This was a way to catch up on content that doesn’t exist amidst the strikes. Easy pass. Worst streamer, who claims to be mainstream. It would be so much cleaner if they just went back to licensing content
I paid $20 for a year and have never had any ads for some reason. I watch on Apple TV idk why I have no ads
So who get the extra dollar(s)? Executives, stock holders… probably not those on strike.
I have paid for the last 2 years for only 1 thing.. the English Premier League games not aired on TV by NBC. It’s worth it.
Well this is unfortunate timing for a streaming platform with a crappy interface given the strike.
Seriously, why can’t I edit the Continue Watching queue? I never intended to watch Real Housewives of Plastic Surgeons in Dubai or whatever. Stop trying to make me watch the darn pilot – I just wanted to keep watching Chicago Fire!!!!
I’ll be keeping the service. I like it.