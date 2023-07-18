Peacock to Raise Prices Next Month — See How Much More You’ll Be Paying

Peacock is the latest streamer to issue a price hike: The NBCUniversal streaming service is raising the monthly prices on its two subscription plans, our sister site Variety reports.

Subscribers will be notified this week that Peacock’s Premium plan (which includes ads) will go up a dollar a month to $5.99/month, and the Premium Plus plan (with much fewer ads) will increase $2 per month, to $11.99/month. The price hike goes into effect on Thursday, Aug. 17. (There’s no word yet on whether annual subscription prices will go up in price as well.)

This marks the first price increase for Peacock since it debuted in 2020. The streamer used to have a free-to-watch option with ads, but that was scrapped earlier this year. Peacock is now the exclusive streaming home for current NBC programming, with shows like Chicago Fire and Law & Order: SVU available to stream the next day.

Peacock’s original series include Poker Face (which earned four Emmy nominations this year, including one for star Natasha Lyonne), Bel-Air and The Traitors. The streamer also offers library titles like Yellowstone, The Office, Parks and Recreation, Everybody Loves Raymond and many more.

Is Peacock worth the extra buck or two? Let us know what you think in the comments.