TVLine Items: PAW Patrol Renewed, Kardashians Return Date and More

The pups are staying on the beat.
Nickelodeon has renewed PAW Patrol for Season 11 and its spinoff Rubble & Crew for Season 2 — both of which will consist of 26 half-hour episodes, it was announced on Thursday.
The news comes ahead of the first-ever PAW Patrol and Rubble & Crew crossover, airing Monday, July 31 at 11 am; watch a promo for the special event below:
* The Kardashians will return for Season 4 on Thursday, Sept. 28 on Hulu, with new episodes dropping every Thursday; watch a teaser here.
* Extended, 90-minute episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15, which previously aired 60-minute installments on MTV, will be available on Paramount+, starting Aug. 9, our sister site Variety reports.
* Netflix has released a trailer for the animated series Castlevania: Nocturne, premiering Thursday, Sept. 28:
