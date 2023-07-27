TVLine Items: PAW Patrol Renewed, Kardashians Return Date and More

Read Next: Riverdale Sneak Peek: Josie Returns With a Purr-fect Performance (Exclusive)
PAW Patrol Renewed
Courtesy of Nickelodeon
The pups are staying on the beat.

Nickelodeon has renewed PAW Patrol for Season 11 and its spinoff Rubble & Crew for Season 2 — both of which will consist of 26 half-hour episodes, it was announced on Thursday.

The news comes ahead of the first-ever PAW Patrol and Rubble & Crew crossover, airing Monday, July 31 at 11 am; watch a promo for the special event below:

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well

* The Kardashians will return for Season 4 on Thursday, Sept. 28 on Hulu, with new episodes dropping every Thursday; watch a teaser here.

* Extended, 90-minute episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15, which previously aired 60-minute installments on MTV, will be available on Paramount+, starting Aug. 9, our sister site Variety reports.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the animated series Castlevania: Nocturne, premiering Thursday, Sept. 28:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

2 Comments

  1. More Kardashians. What did we do deserve that?

  2. This season of Kardashians was painfully boring. Hoping it gets more interesting. I’m excited for the 90 minute drag episodes

