Pat Robertson, Televangelist and Longtime 700 Club Host, Dead at 93

Televangelist Pat Robertson, best known for his five decades as host of The 700 Club, has died. He was 93.

Robertson’s death was first announced by the Christian Broadcasting Network, which he founded. A cause of death was not given.

Robertson served as host of The 700 Club from 1966 through 2021, save for a year off from 1987 to 1988, when he made an unsuccessful run for president. Not long after Robertson created CBN in 1960, The 700 Club became its flagship program (which is still airing today), though it has been widely criticized for its conservative approach to political commentary and daily news topics. Robertson announced his departure from the daily series on Oct. 1, 2021, and he was succeeded as full-time host by son Gordon.

Robertson remained chairman of CBN until his death. Following his retirement from The 700 Club, he also focused on teaching more at Regent University, a private Christian institution that Robertson founded in 1977. He also served as the university’s chancellor.

He is survived by his four children — Tim, Elizabeth, Gordon and Ann — as well as 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Dede Robertson, his wife of nearly 70 years, passed away in 2022.