CBS May Air Paramount+ Shows This Fall — Which Would You Like to See?

SEAL Team Paramount Plus CBS
Courtesy of Paramount+
Paramount+ shows might be heading from streaming to broadcast, courtesy of this fall’s CBS primetime lineup.

“We’re looking at some of the Paramount+ originals” to fill in gaps in the fall schedule, CBS president and CEO George Cheeks said during a keynote speech on Tuesday, our sister site Deadline reports. Those gaps are there, of course, due to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike, which is well into its second month and is forcing networks to scramble to replace the scripted shows they would usually roll out in the fall.

“We’re spending a lot of time looking at research and figuring out which are the ones that… have the best shot keeping our audience engaged but also that could really help drive awareness,” Cheeks added. He wouldn’t name any specific Paramount+ shows that may make the jump to CBS, but he did hint: “One of them won’t surprise you because it may have been on CBS before.” (Both SEAL Team and Evil started out as CBS dramas before moving to Paramount+, and Star Trek: Discovery aired in repeats on CBS during the height of the COVID pandemic.)

CBS unveiled an optimistic fall schedule last month with quite a few scripted shows in the mix, including returning favorites NCIS and Young Sheldon and new series like the Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth and a new Matlock starring Kathy Bates. The longer this strike goes on, however, the less likely that we’ll actually see those shows air new episodes this fall. A revised (and reality TV-heavy) schedule is coming soon from CBS, Cheeks notes.

Which Paramount+ shows would you like to see air on CBS? Let us know in the comments.
34 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. I suspect Peacock will do the same with some of their original content going to NBC

    Reply

  2. Evil!

    When is that coming back, BTW?

    Reply

    • Unfortunately, when EVIL went to Paramount, they no longer had the same censors guidelines to follow.

      Reply

      • “Unfortunately”?

        Reply

  3. Looks like a good time to try and get the rights to air NCIS: Sydney whenever it starts

    Reply

  4. I don’t watch it, but I think it would be a nice gesture to air SEAL team back on CBS, for the fans.

    Reply

    • Of course, I believe they would have to censor SEAL a bit for language. :D Also – all of the seasons of Picard.

      Reply

  5. Good Fight

    Reply

  6. 3 shows: Evil, Evil, and Evil.

    Reply

    • EVIL left CBS… why would they go back?

      Reply

      • I don’t think Evil moved to Paramount+ by choice

        Reply

  7. Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

    Reply

  8. Star Trek: Picard, season 3

    Reply

  9. IIRC, Blood and Treasure season 1 aired on CBS (maybe in the summer?) while season 2 was only streamed. This would be a good show to broadcast – only 25 eps between both seasons, so they could run s1 and s2 back to back.

    Reply

  10. All seasons of Star Trek: Picard

    Reply

  11. Would love to see SEAL make its way back to CBS.

    Reply

  12. Evil

    Reply

  13. Seal Team Seal Team Seal Team Seal Team

    Reply

  14. Evil

    Reply

  15. personally I would do something like this
    Sunday
    8:00 The Good Fight
    9:00 Mayor of Kingstown
    10:00 Coyote
    Monday
    8:00 ICarly
    8:30 No Activity
    9:00 Criminal Minds
    10:00 Seal Team
    Tuesday
    8:00 Rabbit Hole
    9:00 Joe Picket
    10:00 Blood and Treasure
    Wednesday is already made
    Thursday
    8:00 Players
    8:30 The Game
    9:00 Why Womens Kills
    10:00 Interogation
    Friday
    8:00 Evil
    9:00 Twilight Zone
    10:00 Tell Me A Story
    So like this what replace the shows are not far away in the genre of the new shows (even if Friday is far it was just (what I want to see because I had no other ideas)) and it seems nice (even if ICarly on CBS is a bad idea because ICarly is a young adult show and on CBS there are only old’s shows)

    Reply

    • Considering the amount of titles that you have listed, which is unlikely since Cheeks mentions in the Deadline article a number of unscripted titles that will likely be airing on CBS this fall, but you are overlooking the most obvious title, Yellowstone.

      That being said, Coyote, Twilight Zone, Interrogation, and No Activity were all titles removed from Par+, I dont believe Paramount/CBS can claim whatever tax write off that they got for doing that and than air the series on CBS but I could be wrong.

      Reply

      • Mayor Of Kingstown on CBS would be pointless. They’d have to bleep and blur so much, it wouldn’t be worth it.

        Reply

        • honestly I never watched Mayor Of Kingstown it was just because it seemed to be a criminal show (so something nice to put at the place of Equalizer)

          Reply

        • TNT/TBS edits F bombs on their networks, which the network does not have to do since it is cable. For the second episode of Lazarus Project the close captioning inserted the word (messed) instead of leaving it blank, so a character said “messed up” according to the close captions but the audio was dropped out “f word up”, which was amusing and silly at the same time, again since TNT/TBS does not really have to censor the F bomb on their networks.

          Reply

      • I didn’t know that they wanted to put unscripted shows (outside of the wednesday) and for Coyote Twilght Zone Interogation and most importantly No Activity (Twilight Zone too is important for this) I think that both No Activity and Twilight Zone would have better chance to get big numbers on broadcast than on streaming services so this could be a test to save it and put it on CBS on the next few years

        Reply

  16. Would really love for them to air Blood and Treasure.

    Reply

  17. Most of what I’d want to see has to be beeped from what I’ve seen of 1883, 1923 and Yellowstone.

    Reply

  18. And at what point do the people that pay for Paramount+ start getting pissed that CBS is airing the content for ‘free’? I’m the dummy that pays for cable and a bunch of streaming services so I’m stuck either way lol

    Reply

    • Not likely? Paramount+ has already done this with reality shows like Drag Race All Stars, airing a full year later on VH1, censored, and with commercials…

      Peacock too with Housewives of Miami and Ultimate Girls Trip.

      Reply

    • Yes they may be outside of the paywall but seal team and others would have to be edited from the versions on streaming

      Reply

  19. Please bring back Seal Team! Still upset because you took it away! Please! Please!🙏

    Reply

  20. EVIL!!! Put on CBS’s schedule! Fabulous show!!

    Reply

  21. Since Evil already aired once, bring it back to CBS to show case season 2 and 3

    Reply

  22. Star Trek Picard, Blood and Treasure and Evil, although I doubt the latter is suitable for network primetime.

    Reply
