Paramount+ shows might be heading from streaming to broadcast, courtesy of this fall’s CBS primetime lineup.

“We’re looking at some of the Paramount+ originals” to fill in gaps in the fall schedule, CBS president and CEO George Cheeks said during a keynote speech on Tuesday, our sister site Deadline reports. Those gaps are there, of course, due to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike, which is well into its second month and is forcing networks to scramble to replace the scripted shows they would usually roll out in the fall.

“We’re spending a lot of time looking at research and figuring out which are the ones that… have the best shot keeping our audience engaged but also that could really help drive awareness,” Cheeks added. He wouldn’t name any specific Paramount+ shows that may make the jump to CBS, but he did hint: “One of them won’t surprise you because it may have been on CBS before.” (Both SEAL Team and Evil started out as CBS dramas before moving to Paramount+, and Star Trek: Discovery aired in repeats on CBS during the height of the COVID pandemic.)

CBS unveiled an optimistic fall schedule last month with quite a few scripted shows in the mix, including returning favorites NCIS and Young Sheldon and new series like the Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth and a new Matlock starring Kathy Bates. The longer this strike goes on, however, the less likely that we’ll actually see those shows air new episodes this fall. A revised (and reality TV-heavy) schedule is coming soon from CBS, Cheeks notes.

