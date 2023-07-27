TV Legend Norman Lear Turns 101, Says He’s ‘Living in the Moment’ as He Enters His ‘Second Childhood’ — Watch Video

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
We should all be so lucky to live as long as Norman Lear. The legendary television producer marked his 101st birthday Thursday — yes, you read that right: his 101st birthday! — by offering words of wisdom to his 60,000 Instagram followers about the “joy and privilege” of living in the moment.
“Norman Lear here, dribbling a bit because he’s entering his second childhood,” the sitcom titan cracks in the video below. “I have just turned 101, and that is, they tell me, my second childhood. It feels like that, in terms of the care I am getting. I get the kind of care at this age that I see children getting. And so, I am now a 101-year-old toddler, and I am thinking about two little words that we don’t think about often enough: over and next. When something is over, it’s over, and we have the joy and privilege of getting on to the next [thing]. And If there were a hammock in between those two words, it would be the best way I know of identifying living in the moment.
“I am living in that moment now, with all of you,” he says. “Bless all of you, and our America.”
A four-time Emmy Award winner for the 1970s juggernaut All in the Family, the New Haven, Conn., native also produced the hit spinoffs Maude and The Jeffersons, the Maude offshoot Good Times, One Day at a Time and Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman. Lear was nominated for an Academy Award for writing 1967’s Divorce American Style, was a producer on, among other features, Rob Reiner’s classics Stand by Me and The Princess Bride, was among the first seven inductees into the Television Hall of Fame, and was the subject of the 2016 documentary Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You.
Lear in the past several years has been almost as prolific, exec-producing a reimagining of One Day at a Time (featuring a Latino family) for Netflix/Pop TV, as well as ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience franchise of sitcom episode reenactments (which to date has taken on All in the Family, The Jeffersons, Good Times, Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life).
Watch Lear’s birthday message below, then hit the comments to commemorate the occasion (and perhaps discuss your favorite Lear shows).
God Bless him! He is definitely one of the great television producers of all time. May he live even longer than 101!
Happy birthday Norman Lear! what’s your secret for living this long….
By the way …my Uncle.,.. Sid Dorfman wrote for Good Times you’re one of your shows.
I was 11 years old when All in the Family premiered in 1970. I remember my parents debating whether it was appropriate for me and my siblings to watch the show due to its content. They acquiesced and I am a better person for it. We throw the word icon around all the time, but Mr. Lear deserves the title. He was a disrupter long before the term became popular and he changed the TV landscape forever.
So grateful for Norman Lear for destigmatizing divorce via “The Brady Bunch”
So grateful that he was able to use his influence and vision to sanitize the absolutely debilitating realities of divorce and familial separation. It’s just another life choice, haha!
I guess this was a totally failed and quite odd troll attempt. Next time take a minute and check an imdb page to see what show someone produced. His name is Norman Lear, not Sherwood Schwartz.
Wouldn’t it actually be destigmatizing remarriage and blended families? Living in the moment, with the joy of being able to move on to what’s next, just like the Mr. Lear said.
It’s impossible to name A favorite Norman Lear show bc I loved so many of them: All In the Family is a & another fav, One Day At a Time. Then you have the movies: Stand by Me- excellent & The Princess Bride where I don’t know what to say bc I quote that movie almost on a daily basis. Few ppl produce shows of such quality wherein real topics that Americans face every day are talked about w sensitivity & style (except Gen’ly when Archie spoke). But to produce so MANY shows where this occurred is, frankly, amazing to me & my family & we are so blessed by your voluminous volume of work. Thank you so very much and Happy Belated Birthday to a beloved centenarian!!
Norman produced so many amazing shows and it’s incredible that he’s still with us. I hope many future writers and creators are studying and learning from him while they can.
Happy Birthday!
Dear Mr. Lear,
I love you, your gentleness, kindness, creativity and imagination. Thank you for giving us years of good clean fun and laughter.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!
May you live another 101 years…You deserve it.
Blessings and have many more great days : )
Ruth (at only 87)
HBD! 🎈🎂❤ Mr. Lear has seen it all.