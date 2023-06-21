Nine Perfect Strangers Officially Renewed at Hulu — Who’s Returning?

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers — which was previously billed as a limited series — has snagged a Season 2 renewal at the streamer.

The formal pickup comes after Hulu opted to submit Nine Perfect Strangers in the drama series categories, and not limited series, for the 2022 Primetime Emmys last May, indicating that a potential Season 2 could be on the horizon.

According to our sister site Variety, Nicole Kidman is set to return as Masha, while The White Lotus alum Murray Bartlett is also circling a Season 2 role. Other cast additions for the sophomore run include Maisie Richardson-Sellers (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Liv Ullmann (Two Lives), Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness) and Turkish actor Aras Aydin (Cherry Season).

Adapted from Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name, Nine Perfect Strangers‘ first season took place at Tranquillum House, a mysterious wellness resort run by Kidman’s equally enigmatic Masha. There, nine people arrived for a relaxing stay, but ultimately unearthed big secrets about themselves and the Tranquillum staff. Season 2 will reportedly follow a similar premise, this time in the Swiss Alps.

This is the second time a series adaptation of a Moriarty novel has extended beyond its original plan. HBO’s Big Little Lies — also starring Kidman, and also created by David E. Kelley — was initially intended as a miniseries, but later came back for Season 2 after a critically acclaimed, Emmy-sweeping freshman run.

