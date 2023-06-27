Nicolas Coster, Santa Barbara‘s Lionel Lockridge, Dead at 89

Soap vet Nicolas Coster, best known for his role as Lionel Lockridge on the late NBC soap Santa Barbara, died late Monday. He was 89.

“There is great sadness in my heart this evening, my father actor Nicolas Coster has passed on in Florida at 9:01 pm in the hospital,” Coster’s daughter, Dinneen Coster, shared on Facebook. “Please be inspired by his artistic achievements and know he was a real actor’s actor! I will remember him as always doing his best and being a great father. Rest In Peace.”

Coster’s daytime career included stints on the now-defunct soaps Young Doctor Malone, The Secret Storm, Somerset, Another World, As the World Turns, One Life to Live and All My Children.

But it was his turn as the heavily monied Lockridge family patriarch Lionel on Santa Barbara that Coster will be most remembered for. He played the character on and off throughout the beloved series’ 1984-1993 run, earning four Daytime Emmy nominations in the process. He would ultimately pick up his first Daytime Emmy in 2017 for his role as Mayor Jack Madison in the digital soap The Bay.

Coster also guest-starred in dozens of primetime shows, including Wonder Woman, Charlie’s Angels, Buck Rogers, Magnum P.I., T.J. Hooker and Star Trek: The Next Generation. He notably recurred on The Facts of Life as the father of Lisa Whelchel’s Blair Warner.

Coster’s film work included a supporting role in 1976’s All the President’s Men.

“It was an honor to work in a company with him, and I’ll always hold his friendship and his sterling strengths as a professional close to heart,” wrote Coster’s longtime Santa Barbara costar A Martinez on Facebook early Tuesday. “Unsolicited one day, he gave me this profoundly useful advice: ‘What you choose to do with a scene doesn’t have to be the probable thing. You can choose any course imaginable –– no matter how unlikely –– as long as it’s possible.'”