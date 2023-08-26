NFL Schedule 2023 — Plus, How to Watch Primetime Games Without Cable

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The pro football season officially kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 7. Here’s the complete 2023 NFL schedule and how to watch your favorite teams — even if you don’t have cable!
How to Watch NFL Games Without Cable
For all the cord-cutters out there, the NFL’s imminent 2023 season kick-off may cause panic. (How will you watch Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets debut? Must you settle for YouTube highlight reels the day after games air rather than witness exceptional interceptions in real time?) Before the panic sets in, sign up for Sling TV to get extensive (and affordable!) NFL coverage.
What Is Sling TV?
Sling is a customizable cord-cutting streaming subscription option that is cheaper than other “live TV” providers. The service offers three packages with different channel lineups to fit your specific needs, and the ability to customize your plan with add-ons, extras and premium streaming services.
How to Watch NFL With Sling
In select local markets, if you sign up for the Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra package you can access Fox, NBC, RedZone and ESPN to get comprehensive coverage of primetime NFL including Sunday games, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.
Right now, Sling is offering football fans a deal: If you pay for five months up front, you can save $76 with the Sling Season Pass. (Typically, the Orange & Blue package with the Sports Extra add-on would cost $350 for five months, but with the Sling Season pass, you can get five months of primetime football for just $274.)
Sling is also offering new subscribers half off the first month for all Sling plans. So, if the Season Pass feels like overkill, try the Sling Blue + Sports Extra as an alternative to access RedZone and local channels like Fox and NBC. The first month will be just $20 for Sling Blue, then add on your Sports Extra for an additional $11/month.
Or, if you’re just a fan of AFC teams, you can opt for the Orange plan and add Paramount+ and Peacock for $5.99 each to gain access to NFL coverage on CBS, NBC and ESPN. The Orange plan costs $40/month plus any add-on fees, but the first month will be just $20!
If you’re rooting for an NFC team this year, sign up for the Orange & Blue plan with the $5.99 Peacock add-on. After you get your first month half-off, the plan goes for just $55/month and includes Fox, NBC, ESPN and more. (Remember to check if local channels are available in your market!)
With savings and deals abundant and primetime football right around the corner, there’s no better time to sign up for Sling. To help you stay in the loop after you’ve signed up, we’ve outlined the entire NFL 2023 schedule below.
(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)
NFL SCHEDULE 2023
WEEK 1
Thursday, Sept. 7
Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs — 8:15 pm, NBC
Sunday, Sept. 10
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns — 1 pm, CBS
Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens — 1 pm, CBS
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons — 1 pm, Fox
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings — 1 pm, CBS
Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints — 1pm, CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders — 1 pm, Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts — 1 pm, Fox
San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers — 1 pm, Fox
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears — 4:25 pm, Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots — 4:25 pm, CBS
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers — 4:25 pm, CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos — 4:25 pm, CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks — 4:25 pm, Fox
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants — 8:20 pm, NBC
Monday, Sept. 11
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets — 8:15 pm, ESPN
WEEK 2
Thursday, Sept. 14
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles — 8:15 pm, Prime Video
Sunday, Sept. 17
Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons — 1 pm, Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills — 1 pm, CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals — 1 pm, CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions — 1 pm, Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans — 1 pm, CBS
Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars — 1 pm, CBS
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 1 pm, Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans — 1 pm, CBS
New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals — 4:05 pm, Fox
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams — 4:05 pm, Fox
New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys — 4:24 pm, CBS
Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos — 4:25 pm, CBS
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots — 8:20 pm, NBC
Monday, Sept. 18
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers — 7:15 pm, ESPN
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers — 8:15 pm, ABC
WEEK 3
Thursday, Sept. 21
New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers — 8:15 pm, Prime Video
Sunday, Sept. 24
Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens — 1 pm, CBS
Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns — 1 pm, CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions — 1 pm, Fox
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers — 1 pm, Fox
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars — 1pm, Fox
Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins — 1 pm, CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings — 1pm, Fox
New England Patriots at New York Jets — 1 pm, CBS
Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders — 1pm, CBS
Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks — 4:05 pm, CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals — 4:25 pm, Fox
Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs — 4:25 pm, Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders — 8:20 pm, NBC
Monday, Sept. 25
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 7:15 pm, ABC
Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals — 8:15 pm, ESPN
WEEK 4
Thursday, Sept. 28
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers — 8:15 pm, Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 1
Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars (London) — 9:30 am, ESPN+
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills — 1 pm, CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers — 1 pm, Fox
Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears — 1 pm, CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns — 1 pm, CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans — 1 pm, CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts — 1 pm, Fox
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints — 1 pm, Fox
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles — 1 pm, Fox
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans — 1 pm, Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers — 4:05 pm, CBS
New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys — 4:25 pm, Fox
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers — 4:25 pm, Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets — 8:20 pm, NBC
Monday, Oct. 2
Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants — 8:15 pm, ESPN
WEEK 5
Thursday, Oct. 5
Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders — 8:15 pm, Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 8
Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills (London) — 9:30 am, NFL Network
Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons — 1 pm, Fox
Caroline Panthers at Detroit Lions — 1 pm, Fox
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts — 1 pm, CBS
New York Giants at Miami Dolphins — 1 pm, Fox
New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots — 1pm, Fox
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers — 1 pm, CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals — 4:05 pm, Fox
New York Jets at Denver Broncos — 4:25 pm, CBS
Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings — 4:25 pm, CBS
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers — 8:20 pm, NBC
Monday, Oct. 9
Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders — 8:15 pm, ESPN
Bye week: Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WEEK 6
Thursday, Oct. 12
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs — 8: 15 pm, Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 15
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans (London) — 9:30 am, NFL Network
Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons — 1 pm, Fox
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears — 1 pm, Fox
Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals — 1 pm, CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns — 1 pm, Fox
New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans — 1 pm, Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars — 1 pm, CBS
Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins — 1 pm, CBS
Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 1 pm, Fox
New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders — 4:05 pm, CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams — 4:25 pm, Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets — 4:25 pm, Fox
New York Giants at Buffalo Bills — 8:20 pm, NBC
Monday, Oct. 16
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers — 8:15 pm, ESPN
Bye week: Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers
WEEK 7
Thursday Oct. 19
Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints — 8:15 pm, Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 22
Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens — 1 pm, Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears — 1 pm, Fox
Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts — 1 pm, CBS
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots — 1 pm, CBS
Washington Commanders at New York Giants — 1 pm, CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 1 pm, Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams — 4:05 pm, Fox
Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos — 4:25 pm, CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs — 4:25 pm, CBS
Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles — 8:20 pm, NBC
Monday, Oct. 23
San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings — 8:15 pm, ESPN
Bye week: Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans
WEEK 8
Thursday, Oct. 26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills — 8:15 pm, Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 29
Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers — 1 pm, Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys — 1 pm, Fox
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers — 1 pm, Fox
New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts — 1 pm, Fox
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins — 1 pm, CBS
New York Jets at New York Giants — 1 pm, CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers — 1pm, CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans — 1 pm, CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders — 1 pm, Fox
Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks — 4:05 pm, Fox
Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals — 4:25 pm, CBS
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos — 4:25 pm, CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers — 4:25 pm, CBS
Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers — 8:20 pm, NBC
Monday, Oct. 30
Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions — 8:15 pm, ESPN
WEEK 9
Thursday, Nov. 2
Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers — 8:15 pm, Prime Video
Sunday, Nov. 5
Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs (Frankfurt) — 9:30 am, NFL Network
Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons — 1 pm, Fox
Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens — 1 pm, CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns — 1 pm, CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers — 1 pm, Fox
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans — 1 pm, CBS
Washington Commanders at New England Patriots — 1 pm, Fox
Chicago Bears at New Orlean Saints — 1 pm, CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers — 4:05 pm, CBS
New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders — 4:25 pm, Fox
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles — 4:25 pm, Fox
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals — 8:20 pm, NBC
Monday, Nov. 6
Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets — 8:15 pm, ESPN
Bye week: Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers
WEEK 10
Thursday, Nov. 9
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears — 8:15 pm, Prime Video
Sunday, Nov. 12
Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (Frankfurt) — 9:30 am, NFL Network
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens — 1 pm, Fox
Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals — 1 pm, CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars — 1 pm, Fox
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings — 1 pm, Fox
Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers — 1 pm, CBS
Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 1 pm, CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals — 4:05 pm, CBS
Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers — 4:05 pm, CBS
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys — 4:25 pm, Fox
Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks — 4:25 pm, Fox
New York Jet at Las Vegas Raiders — 8:20 pm, NBC
Monday, Nov. 13
Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills — 8:15 pm, ESPN
Bye week: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles
WEEK 11
Thursday, Nov. 16
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens — 8:15 pm, Prime Video
Sunday, Nov. 19
Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers — 1 pm, Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns — 1 pm, CBS
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions — 1 pm, Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers — 1 pm, Fox
Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans — 1 pm, CBS
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars — 1 pm, CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins — 1 pm, CBS
New York Giants at Washington Commanders — 1 pm, Fox
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers — 4:05 pm, Fox
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills — 4:25 pm, CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams — 4:25 pm, CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos — 8:20 pm, NBC
Monday, Nov. 20
Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs — 8:15 pm, ESPN
Bye week: Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints
WEEK 12
Thursday, Nov. 23
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions — 12:30 pm, Fox
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys — 4:30 pm, CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks — 8:20 pm, NBC
Friday, Nov. 24
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets — 3 pm, Prime Video
Sunday, Nov. 26
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons — 1 pm, Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals — 1 pm, CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans — 1 pm, CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts — 1 pm, CBS
New England Patriots at New York Giants — 1 pm, Fox
Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans — 1 pm, Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals — 4:05 pm, Fox
Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos — 4:05 pm, Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders — 4:25 pm, CBS
Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles — 4:25 pm, CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers — 8:20 pm, NBC
Monday, Nov. 27
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings — 8:15 pm, ESPN
WEEK 13
Thursday, Nov. 30
Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys — 8:15 pm, Prime Video
Sunday, Dec. 3
Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots — 1pm, CBS
Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints — 1 pm, Fox
Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets — 1 pm, Fox
Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers — 1 pm, CBS
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 1 pm, CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans — 1 pm, CBS
Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders — 1 pm, Fox
Denver Broncos at Houston Texans — 4:05 pm, CBS
Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams — 4:25 pm, Fox
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles — 4:25 pm, Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers — 8:20 pm, NBC
Monday, Dec. 4
Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars — 8:15 pm, ESPN
Bye week: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants
WEEK 14
Thursday, Dec. 7
New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers — 8:15 pm, Prime Video
Sunday, Dec. 10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons — 1 pm, CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens — 1 pm, Fox
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears — 1 pm, Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals — 1 pm, CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns — 1 pm, CBS
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints — 1 pm, Fox
Houston Texans at New York Jets — 1 pm, CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders — 4:05 pm, Fox
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers — 4:05 pm, Fox
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs — 4:25 pm, CBS
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers — 4:25 pm, CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys — 8:20 pm, NBC
Monday, Dec. 11
Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins — 8:15 pm, ESPN
Green Bay Packers at New York Giants — 8:15 pm, ABC
Bye week: Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders
WEEK 15
Thursday, Dec. 14
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders — 8:15 pm, Prime Video
Sunday, Dec. 17
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers — 1 pm, Fox
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins — 1 pm, CBS
New York Giants at New Orleans Saints — 1 pm, Fox
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans — 1 pm, CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals — 4:05 pm, CBS
Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams — 4:05 pm, CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills — 4:25 pm, Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks — 4:25 pm, Fox
Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars — 8:20 pm, NBC
Monday, Dec. 18
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots — 8:15 pm, ESPN
Games TBD on either Dec. 16 or Dec. 17:
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals
Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns
Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions
Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts
WEEK 16
Thursday, Dec. 21
New Orleans at Los Angeles Rams — 8:15 pm, Prime Video
Saturday, Dec. 23
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers — 4:30 pm, NBC
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers — 8 pm, Peacock
Sunday, Dec. 24
Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons — 1 pm, Fox
Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers — 1 pm, Fox
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans — 1 pm, CBS
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings — 1 pm, Fox
Washington Commanders at New York Jets — 1 pm, Fox
Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans — 1 pm, CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 4:05 pm, CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears — 4:25 pm, Fox
Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins — 4:25 pm, Fox
New England Patriots at Denver Broncos — 8:15 pm, NFL Network
Monday, Dec. 25
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs — 1 pm, CBS/Nickelodeon
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles — 4:30 pm, Fox
Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers — 8:15 pm, ABC
WEEK 17
Thursday, Dec. 28
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns — 8:15 pm, Prime Video
Saturday, Dec. 30
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys — 8:15 pm, ESPN/ABC
Sunday, Dec. 31
Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens — 1 pm, CBS
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills — 1 pm, CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears — 1 pm, CBS
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans — 1 pm, Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts — 1 pm, CBS
Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars — 1 pm, CBS
Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants — 1 pm, Fox
Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles — 1 pm, Fox
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 1 pm, Fox
San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders — 1 pm, Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks — 4:05 pm, Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos — 4:25 pm, CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs — 4:25 pm, CBS
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings — 8:20 pm, NBC
WEEK 18
Games TBD on either Jan. 6 or Jan. 7
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
New York Jets at New England Patriots
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders