NFL Schedule 2023 — Plus, How to Watch Primetime Games Without Cable

The pro football season officially kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 7. Here’s the complete 2023 NFL schedule and how to watch your favorite teams — even if you don’t have cable!

How to Watch NFL Games Without Cable

For all the cord-cutters out there, the NFL’s imminent 2023 season kick-off may cause panic. (How will you watch Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets debut? Must you settle for YouTube highlight reels the day after games air rather than witness exceptional interceptions in real time?) Before the panic sets in, sign up for Sling TV to get extensive (and affordable!) NFL coverage.

What Is Sling TV?

Sling is a customizable cord-cutting streaming subscription option that is cheaper than other “live TV” providers. The service offers three packages with different channel lineups to fit your specific needs, and the ability to customize your plan with add-ons, extras and premium streaming services.

How to Watch NFL With Sling

In select local markets, if you sign up for the Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra package you can access Fox, NBC, RedZone and ESPN to get comprehensive coverage of primetime NFL including Sunday games, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.

Sling TV Explained Courtesy of Sling TV Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra (Five Month Season Pass) $274.00 Buy Now

Right now, Sling is offering football fans a deal: If you pay for five months up front, you can save $76 with the Sling Season Pass. (Typically, the Orange & Blue package with the Sports Extra add-on would cost $350 for five months, but with the Sling Season pass, you can get five months of primetime football for just $274.)

Sling is also offering new subscribers half off the first month for all Sling plans. So, if the Season Pass feels like overkill, try the Sling Blue + Sports Extra as an alternative to access RedZone and local channels like Fox and NBC. The first month will be just $20 for Sling Blue, then add on your Sports Extra for an additional $11/month.

Or, if you’re just a fan of AFC teams, you can opt for the Orange plan and add Paramount+ and Peacock for $5.99 each to gain access to NFL coverage on CBS, NBC and ESPN. The Orange plan costs $40/month plus any add-on fees, but the first month will be just $20!

If you’re rooting for an NFC team this year, sign up for the Orange & Blue plan with the $5.99 Peacock add-on. After you get your first month half-off, the plan goes for just $55/month and includes Fox, NBC, ESPN and more. (Remember to check if local channels are available in your market!)

With savings and deals abundant and primetime football right around the corner, there’s no better time to sign up for Sling. To help you stay in the loop after you’ve signed up, we’ve outlined the entire NFL 2023 schedule below.

(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)

NFL SCHEDULE 2023

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 7

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs — 8:15 pm, NBC

Sunday, Sept. 10

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns — 1 pm, CBS

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens — 1 pm, CBS

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons — 1 pm, Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings — 1 pm, CBS

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints — 1pm, CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders — 1 pm, Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts — 1 pm, Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers — 1 pm, Fox

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears — 4:25 pm, Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots — 4:25 pm, CBS

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers — 4:25 pm, CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos — 4:25 pm, CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks — 4:25 pm, Fox

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants — 8:20 pm, NBC

Monday, Sept. 11

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets — 8:15 pm, ESPN

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 14

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles — 8:15 pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Sept. 17

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons — 1 pm, Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills — 1 pm, CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals — 1 pm, CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions — 1 pm, Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans — 1 pm, CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars — 1 pm, CBS

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 1 pm, Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans — 1 pm, CBS

New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals — 4:05 pm, Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams — 4:05 pm, Fox

New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys — 4:24 pm, CBS

Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos — 4:25 pm, CBS

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots — 8:20 pm, NBC

Monday, Sept. 18

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers — 7:15 pm, ESPN

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers — 8:15 pm, ABC

WEEK 3

Thursday, Sept. 21

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers — 8:15 pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Sept. 24

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens — 1 pm, CBS

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns — 1 pm, CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions — 1 pm, Fox

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers — 1 pm, Fox

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars — 1pm, Fox

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins — 1 pm, CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings — 1pm, Fox

New England Patriots at New York Jets — 1 pm, CBS

Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders — 1pm, CBS

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks — 4:05 pm, CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals — 4:25 pm, Fox

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs — 4:25 pm, Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders — 8:20 pm, NBC

Monday, Sept. 25

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 7:15 pm, ABC

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals — 8:15 pm, ESPN

WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 28

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers — 8:15 pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Oct. 1

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars (London) — 9:30 am, ESPN+

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills — 1 pm, CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers — 1 pm, Fox

Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears — 1 pm, CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns — 1 pm, CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans — 1 pm, CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts — 1 pm, Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints — 1 pm, Fox

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles — 1 pm, Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans — 1 pm, Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers — 4:05 pm, CBS

New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys — 4:25 pm, Fox

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers — 4:25 pm, Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets — 8:20 pm, NBC

Monday, Oct. 2

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants — 8:15 pm, ESPN

WEEK 5

Thursday, Oct. 5

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders — 8:15 pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Oct. 8

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills (London) — 9:30 am, NFL Network

Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons — 1 pm, Fox

Caroline Panthers at Detroit Lions — 1 pm, Fox

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts — 1 pm, CBS

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins — 1 pm, Fox

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots — 1pm, Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers — 1 pm, CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals — 4:05 pm, Fox

New York Jets at Denver Broncos — 4:25 pm, CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings — 4:25 pm, CBS

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers — 8:20 pm, NBC

Monday, Oct. 9

Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders — 8:15 pm, ESPN

Bye week: Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WEEK 6

Thursday, Oct. 12

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs — 8: 15 pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Oct. 15

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans (London) — 9:30 am, NFL Network

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons — 1 pm, Fox

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears — 1 pm, Fox

Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals — 1 pm, CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns — 1 pm, Fox

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans — 1 pm, Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars — 1 pm, CBS

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins — 1 pm, CBS

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 1 pm, Fox

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders — 4:05 pm, CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams — 4:25 pm, Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets — 4:25 pm, Fox

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills — 8:20 pm, NBC

Monday, Oct. 16

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers — 8:15 pm, ESPN

Bye week: Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers

WEEK 7

Thursday Oct. 19

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints — 8:15 pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Oct. 22

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens — 1 pm, Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears — 1 pm, Fox

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts — 1 pm, CBS

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots — 1 pm, CBS

Washington Commanders at New York Giants — 1 pm, CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 1 pm, Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams — 4:05 pm, Fox

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos — 4:25 pm, CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs — 4:25 pm, CBS

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles — 8:20 pm, NBC

Monday, Oct. 23

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings — 8:15 pm, ESPN

Bye week: Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans

WEEK 8

Thursday, Oct. 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills — 8:15 pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Oct. 29

Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers — 1 pm, Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys — 1 pm, Fox

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers — 1 pm, Fox

New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts — 1 pm, Fox

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins — 1 pm, CBS

New York Jets at New York Giants — 1 pm, CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers — 1pm, CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans — 1 pm, CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders — 1 pm, Fox

Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks — 4:05 pm, Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals — 4:25 pm, CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos — 4:25 pm, CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers — 4:25 pm, CBS

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers — 8:20 pm, NBC

Monday, Oct. 30

Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions — 8:15 pm, ESPN

WEEK 9

Thursday, Nov. 2

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers — 8:15 pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Nov. 5

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs (Frankfurt) — 9:30 am, NFL Network

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons — 1 pm, Fox

Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens — 1 pm, CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns — 1 pm, CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers — 1 pm, Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans — 1 pm, CBS

Washington Commanders at New England Patriots — 1 pm, Fox

Chicago Bears at New Orlean Saints — 1 pm, CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers — 4:05 pm, CBS

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders — 4:25 pm, Fox

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles — 4:25 pm, Fox

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals — 8:20 pm, NBC

Monday, Nov. 6

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets — 8:15 pm, ESPN

Bye week: Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers

WEEK 10

Thursday, Nov. 9

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears — 8:15 pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Nov. 12

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (Frankfurt) — 9:30 am, NFL Network

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens — 1 pm, Fox

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals — 1 pm, CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars — 1 pm, Fox

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings — 1 pm, Fox

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers — 1 pm, CBS

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 1 pm, CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals — 4:05 pm, CBS

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers — 4:05 pm, CBS

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys — 4:25 pm, Fox

Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks — 4:25 pm, Fox

New York Jet at Las Vegas Raiders — 8:20 pm, NBC

Monday, Nov. 13

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills — 8:15 pm, ESPN

Bye week: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles

WEEK 11

Thursday, Nov. 16

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens — 8:15 pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Nov. 19

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers — 1 pm, Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns — 1 pm, CBS

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions — 1 pm, Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers — 1 pm, Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans — 1 pm, CBS

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars — 1 pm, CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins — 1 pm, CBS

New York Giants at Washington Commanders — 1 pm, Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers — 4:05 pm, Fox

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills — 4:25 pm, CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams — 4:25 pm, CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos — 8:20 pm, NBC

Monday, Nov. 20

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs — 8:15 pm, ESPN

Bye week: Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints

WEEK 12

Thursday, Nov. 23

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions — 12:30 pm, Fox

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys — 4:30 pm, CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks — 8:20 pm, NBC

Friday, Nov. 24

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets — 3 pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Nov. 26

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons — 1 pm, Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals — 1 pm, CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans — 1 pm, CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts — 1 pm, CBS

New England Patriots at New York Giants — 1 pm, Fox

Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans — 1 pm, Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals — 4:05 pm, Fox

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos — 4:05 pm, Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders — 4:25 pm, CBS

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles — 4:25 pm, CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers — 8:20 pm, NBC

Monday, Nov. 27

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings — 8:15 pm, ESPN

WEEK 13

Thursday, Nov. 30

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys — 8:15 pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Dec. 3

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots — 1pm, CBS

Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints — 1 pm, Fox

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets — 1 pm, Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers — 1 pm, CBS

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 1 pm, CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans — 1 pm, CBS

Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders — 1 pm, Fox

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans — 4:05 pm, CBS

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams — 4:25 pm, Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles — 4:25 pm, Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers — 8:20 pm, NBC

Monday, Dec. 4

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars — 8:15 pm, ESPN

Bye week: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants

WEEK 14

Thursday, Dec. 7

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers — 8:15 pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Dec. 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons — 1 pm, CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens — 1 pm, Fox

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears — 1 pm, Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals — 1 pm, CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns — 1 pm, CBS

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints — 1 pm, Fox

Houston Texans at New York Jets — 1 pm, CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders — 4:05 pm, Fox

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers — 4:05 pm, Fox

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs — 4:25 pm, CBS

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers — 4:25 pm, CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys — 8:20 pm, NBC

Monday, Dec. 11

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins — 8:15 pm, ESPN

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants — 8:15 pm, ABC

Bye week: Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders

WEEK 15

Thursday, Dec. 14

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders — 8:15 pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Dec. 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers — 1 pm, Fox

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins — 1 pm, CBS

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints — 1 pm, Fox

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans — 1 pm, CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals — 4:05 pm, CBS

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams — 4:05 pm, CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills — 4:25 pm, Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks — 4:25 pm, Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars — 8:20 pm, NBC

Monday, Dec. 18

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots — 8:15 pm, ESPN

Games TBD on either Dec. 16 or Dec. 17:

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts

WEEK 16

Thursday, Dec. 21

New Orleans at Los Angeles Rams — 8:15 pm, Prime Video

Saturday, Dec. 23

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers — 4:30 pm, NBC

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers — 8 pm, Peacock

Sunday, Dec. 24

Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons — 1 pm, Fox

Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers — 1 pm, Fox

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans — 1 pm, CBS

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings — 1 pm, Fox

Washington Commanders at New York Jets — 1 pm, Fox

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans — 1 pm, CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 4:05 pm, CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears — 4:25 pm, Fox

Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins — 4:25 pm, Fox

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos — 8:15 pm, NFL Network

Monday, Dec. 25

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs — 1 pm, CBS/Nickelodeon

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles — 4:30 pm, Fox

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers — 8:15 pm, ABC

WEEK 17

Thursday, Dec. 28

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns — 8:15 pm, Prime Video

Saturday, Dec. 30

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys — 8:15 pm, ESPN/ABC

Sunday, Dec. 31

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens — 1 pm, CBS

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills — 1 pm, CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears — 1 pm, CBS

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans — 1 pm, Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts — 1 pm, CBS

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars — 1 pm, CBS

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants — 1 pm, Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles — 1 pm, Fox

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 1 pm, Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders — 1 pm, Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks — 4:05 pm, Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos — 4:25 pm, CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs — 4:25 pm, CBS

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings — 8:20 pm, NBC

WEEK 18

Games TBD on either Jan. 6 or Jan. 7

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

New York Jets at New England Patriots

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders