Netflix Scraps Cheapest Ad-Free Plan — Here’s How That Affects Current Basic Subscribers

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Netflix is eliminating its cheapest no-ads plan in both the U.S. and the UK, forcing new subscribers to either pony up another $5.50 month for ad-free streaming or, more ideally, go with the ad-supported $6.99/month option.
The Basic ad-free plan, which fetched $9.99/month Stateside (and was previously dropped in Canada), is no longer bering offered to prospective subscribers, while existing Basic subs will be allowed to remain on that plan until they change plans or cancel their Netflix account.
Netflix has been keen on boosting sign-ups for its ad-supported plan after its stock rose more than 9% in May in the wake of reports that nearly 5 million customers — and more than 25% of new subs — had chosen an ad-supported plan in the first six months of availability.
That leaves three available Netflix subscription plans:
➤ Standard With Ads, which runs $6.99/month, offers Full HD and supports two devices;
➤ Standard, which is ad-free and runs $15.49 month, offers Full HD, supports two devices, allows downloads and has the option to add one member living at a different address (+$7.99/month);
➤ Premium, which is ad-free and runs $19.99 month, offers Ultra HD and spatial audio, supports four devices, allows downloads (on up to six supported devices), and has the option to add two members living at different addresses (+$7.99/month each).
“Our starting prices of $6.99 in the US and £4.99 in the U.K. [for Standard With Ads] are lower than the competition,” a Netflix rep told our sister site Variety, “and provide great value to consumers given the breadth and quality of our catalog.”
It’s been fun, Netflix. Don’t let the door hit ya where the good lord split ya.
This is greedy beyond belief. With no warning to Canadians and then using us as the test market. I was waiting to sign up after being booted off from the family account and was just waiting for the colder weather before buying it. If I had known there was going to be an increase I would have locked in. Of course the company can and will do what they want but notice would have been nice. Especially since it hit the news in Canada, Americans had a chance to purchase it at lower price. I would love to say I won’t buy but unfortunately Netflix has the content (IMO).
Boy are streaming platforms frantic they don’t make as much money as 10 years ago lol. They need to change a lot to stop bleeding. Stop making everything preachy and political would be a good start. When I watch something I want to laugh, cry, learn or you know just be entertained. I feel a lot of entertainment now is lacking the one thing it’s supposed to be because let’s shove politics into everything. Sometimes it’s necessary, but y’all went overboad, writers/producers/directors.
Don’t you have to pay extra to add people even though you pay the $19.99 a month?
Yes, that’s why it says “option to.” But I can denote the $7.99 upcharge.
No doubt everyone is looking for profits but the timing of some of this surprises me. I mean is there going to be much of anything to watch this fall?? I do still watch live TV when I can for the main broadcast shows so the streaming apps I have are mostly for convenience sake. I like being able to watch my shows when I feel like it or if two shows are on at the same time I can watch one and stream one later. With the lack of content I may not have any streaming apps at all until next Spring. As far as streaming only shows go, you can still get the app for 30 days, watch what you need to and then cancel. I’m waiting for them to figure out how to eliminate that option. Not sure how they can without forcing consumers to purchase 60/90/120 months at a time. People will not stand for that.