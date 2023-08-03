The 4-Way NCIS Crossover You Never Thought You’d Get Just Took Place on the SAG-AFTRA Picket Line — See Photo

Members of NCIS’ D.C., Hawai’i, Los Angeles and New Orleans bureaus have joined forces for a good cause (and the crossover photo of your dreams).

Past and present stars of the popular CBS franchise united Wednesday on the SAG-AFTRA picket line. The group selfie, snapped and shared by NCIS: Los Angeles’ Daniela Ruah (aka Special Agent Kensi Blye), also features NCIS’ Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer), NCIS: Hawai’i’s Vanessa Lachey (Special Agent-in-Charge Jane Tennant) and Kian Talan (Alex Tennant), and NCIS: New Orleans’ Scott Bakula (Supervisory Special Agent Dwayne Cassius Pride) and CCH Pounder (medical examiner Loretta Wade).

“Today was strong and necessary,” Ruah wrote on Instagram. “To all the @iatse & @dga members and supporters of @wgastrikeunite & @sagaftra I am so grateful to have walked alongside all of you today. Saw so many people I have loved for over 14 years coming together again in strength.”

NCIS: Los Angeles wrapped its 14-season run in May, while New Orleans went off the air in 2021, after seven seasons. Of note: L.A. vet LL Cool J is set to guest-star during NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 as Special Agent Sam Hanna, and former castmate Ruah told TVLine’s Inside Line that she is open to similarly reprising her role as Kensi someday, somewhere.

CBS in January staged the first three-way crossover between NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS: Los Angeles. Prior to that, there had been assorted two-show crossovers between the mothership and its myriad spinoffs.

How JAG Connects to NCIS, Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, Magnum P.I. and More! View List

The NCIS fam, along with SAG-AFTRA’s other 160,000+ members, are currently on strike following failed contract negotiations with the AMPTP. Among the key issues on the table, as explained by our sister publication Variety, are “streaming residuals, artificial intelligence, and pension and health contributions.”

NCIS fans, are you happy to see some of your favorite agents reunited on the picket line? Sound off in Comments.