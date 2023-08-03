The 4-Way NCIS Crossover You Never Thought You’d Get Just Took Place on the SAG-AFTRA Picket Line — See Photo

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Members of NCIS’ D.C., Hawai’i, Los Angeles and New Orleans bureaus have joined forces for a good cause (and the crossover photo of your dreams).
Past and present stars of the popular CBS franchise united Wednesday on the SAG-AFTRA picket line. The group selfie, snapped and shared by NCIS: Los Angeles’ Daniela Ruah (aka Special Agent Kensi Blye), also features NCIS’ Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer), NCIS: Hawai’i’s Vanessa Lachey (Special Agent-in-Charge Jane Tennant) and Kian Talan (Alex Tennant), and NCIS: New Orleans’ Scott Bakula (Supervisory Special Agent Dwayne Cassius Pride) and CCH Pounder (medical examiner Loretta Wade).
“Today was strong and necessary,” Ruah wrote on Instagram. “To all the @iatse & @dga members and supporters of @wgastrikeunite & @sagaftra I am so grateful to have walked alongside all of you today. Saw so many people I have loved for over 14 years coming together again in strength.”
NCIS: Los Angeles wrapped its 14-season run in May, while New Orleans went off the air in 2021, after seven seasons. Of note: L.A. vet LL Cool J is set to guest-star during NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 as Special Agent Sam Hanna, and former castmate Ruah told TVLine’s Inside Line that she is open to similarly reprising her role as Kensi someday, somewhere.
CBS in January staged the first three-way crossover between NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS: Los Angeles. Prior to that, there had been assorted two-show crossovers between the mothership and its myriad spinoffs.
The NCIS fam, along with SAG-AFTRA’s other 160,000+ members, are currently on strike following failed contract negotiations with the AMPTP. Among the key issues on the table, as explained by our sister publication Variety, are “streaming residuals, artificial intelligence, and pension and health contributions.”
NCIS fans, are you happy to see some of your favorite agents reunited on the picket line? Sound off in Comments.
It’s a great idea to have the crossovers because the Hawaii show is boring. The los Angeles and New Orleans was everything and I’ll be watching the reruns as long as they’re being shown
Actually not really … it is sad that those of us who just enjoy our favorite TV shows are going to be denied a year of reruns. Very sad indeed it came to this and intelligent people cannot compromise an end.
I have been thoroughly entertained by Canadian actors and older shows run on Ovation TV . I can never get enough of Monk nor Psych and even though I have seen countless episodes of Law and Order and NCIS it is enough to keep this elderly woman happy. The acting is better, the writing is better and it appears everyone liked what they were giving to their fans. I might never return to my shows after this.
I hope they do another big crossover event next Season. There’s a big loose end from NCIS LA’s ending that could be resolved in a huge way that everyone would love!
I was thrilled to see the NCISverse reunion pictures! Like you said, the crossover we have always wanted and never thought we’d get. I think some of the folks from The Big Easy are going to have to come to Oahu in the future! I can’t wait for the strike to be over but I totally support the actors & writers, who deserve a fair deal.
Not happy
Take it any way you can because this on air is at least not until 2024.
Glad they support the cause, but I would rather see them reunited on the TV screen!
Sam Beckett looks about 120…
Hey look, it’s a bunch of JAG-offs…(ba-dum-tiss)
I can hardly wait to see LL make the jump to Hawaii