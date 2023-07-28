TVLine Items: The CW Adds NASCAR, When Calls the Heart Preview and More

The CW is adding racing to its roster of sports programming.

The network will become the exclusive home to the NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in 2025 and extending through the 2031 racing season. The CW will broadcast 33 live NASCAR Xfinity Series races annually, along with practice and qualifying events each weekend.

This will mark the first time in series history that every NASCAR Xfinity Series race will be available on free, over-the-air TV, and with additional content available through The CW’s digital platforms.

* Fox Sports is close to signing Alex Rodriguez to a contract extension that would make him an exclusive MLB analyst for Fox, bringing his gig on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball to an end after this season, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Early Start anchor Christine Romans is departing CNN after 24 years, telling viewers on Friday, “I have decided I am ready for a new chapter. I am full gratitude for my CNN family. It is a family. Everybody here are my friends. And I am excited for the challenges ahead,” per Deadline.

* Hallmark Channel has released a sneak peek for When Calls the Heart’s Season 10 premiere, airing this Sunday, July 30 at 9/8c:

