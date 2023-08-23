Another World’s Nancy Frangione Dead at 70

Nancy Frangione, who is best known to fans of daytime soap operas for her role as Another World‘s scheming and devious Cecile DePoulignac, died in Barnstable, Mass. on Aug. 18. She was 70.

A cause of death has not yet been reported.

Frangione actually made her daytime-TV debut on ABC’s All My Children, where she played Tara Martin from 1977 to 1979. In June 1981, she joined NBC’s Another World as Cecile, whom she played for a three-and-a-half stretch (and then occasionally reprised that role through 1996).

Frangione’s daytime-TV credits also include ABC’s One Life to Live, where in 1985 she was a temporary Tina Lord recast.

On primetime, you may recognize Frangione as Fran Fine’s cousin Marsha from the CBS sitcom The Nanny. She also guest-starred on series such as Buck Rodgers in the 25th Century, Matlock and Highway to Heaven.

Watch highlights from Another World‘s Cecile/Blaine/Sandy triangle below: