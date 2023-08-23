Read Next: Nancy Drew EP Talks #Nace Drama, Plus Bringing That ‘Wonderful, Inclusive’ Seder to the Screen in Directorial Debut
Another World’s Nancy Frangione Dead at 70

Nancy Frangione Dead Another World
YouTube screenshot
Nancy Frangione, who is best known to fans of daytime soap operas for her role as Another World‘s scheming and devious Cecile DePoulignac, died in Barnstable, Mass. on Aug. 18. She was 70.

A cause of death has not yet been reported.

Frangione actually made her daytime-TV debut on ABC’s All My Children, where she played Tara Martin from 1977 to 1979. In June 1981, she joined NBC’s Another World as Cecile, whom she played for a three-and-a-half stretch (and then occasionally reprised that role through 1996).

Frangione’s daytime-TV credits also include ABC’s One Life to Live, where in 1985 she was a temporary Tina Lord recast.

TV Stars Who Died in 2023
TV Stars We Lost in 2023
View Gallery56 Images

On primetime, you may recognize Frangione as Fran Fine’s cousin Marsha from the CBS sitcom The Nanny. She also guest-starred on series such as Buck Rodgers in the 25th Century, Matlock and Highway to Heaven.

Watch highlights from Another World‘s Cecile/Blaine/Sandy triangle below:
Comments are monitored, so please stay on topic and refrain from using profanity. Let's have a smart discussion about TV!

3 Comments

  1. I loved Nancy Frangione’s work, especially Cecile DePoulignac on Another World. She was one of the best 1980s “fun villains” on soaps.

  2. She was lovely. Another World was a great show….I miss it and all the characters.

  3. This is such sad news. She was a wonderful actress playing a great character.

August 23, 2023
