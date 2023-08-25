Nancy Drew EP Slams New CW Execs for Disrespectful Cancellation: ‘They Suck’

Nancy Drew fans may have been pleased with the show’s series finale (be honest, how many times did you replay that kiss?), but one of the CW drama’s executive producers couldn’t be less pleased with its unceremonious cancellation by the network’s new regime.

According to Larry Teng, who posted a thread to X on Thursday, no one at The CW gave anyone a heads-up that Nancy wasn’t being renewed for a fifth season, instead waiting until the studio reached out about a different matter to relay the unfortunate news.

Teng recalls that when series star Kennedy McMann was looking to film The Good Lawyer (a backdoor pilot for a Good Doctor spinoff), her rep asked the studio about Nancy Drew‘s future schedule, so the studio reached out to The CW to find out when they could expect to hear about a potential pick-up.

“It was then, he said to us ‘Oh, we’re not picking you up. The show is too expensive,'” Teng writes. “Had our Studio not made that call, who knows if we would’ve ever been told. At that point in the season there were only four episodes left to shoot and the writers were already breaking the finale.”

He calls it “a f–king sh–ty way of telling us we were getting canceled,” adding that it demonstrated “no consideration” for the show’s creators [Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor] or its fandom. “I’ve been pissed at the upper brass of this new CW since November,” he says. “They suck. They have every right to turn a profit, which means canceling shows, but to have clearly known in advance e and not tell us until a random call 3/4 into our season is just plain f–king disrespect.”

The silver lining here is that Teng is now even more in awe of the show’s writers for managing to wrap things up at the eleventh hour: “You all deserved the most proper ending possible,” he says. “That’s why I praise the writers for pulling it together at the end. … I’m glad y’all enjoyed the finale. You deserved that. Long live our #Drewds and the #DrewCrew.”

TVLine has reached out to The CW for comment.

Nexstar’s acquisition of The CW in 2022 marked the beginning of the end of the network as we once knew it. The new owners’ first order of business was gutting The CW of its costly original programming, then stuffing its schedule with golf, NASCAR and assorted international titles, seeking a slightly older audience than the network once courted.

Looking ahead to 2024, only four original series from The CW’s previous roster remain on its schedule — All American, All American: Homecoming, Superman & Lois and Walker.

What did you think of Nancy Drew‘s series finale? And how do you feel about the state of The CW? Drop a comment with all of your thoughts below.