Ms. Marvel to Make Broadcast Debut on ABC Later This Summer

Ms. Marvel is bringing her superpowers to ABC.

The network announced on Friday that it will air the entire first season of the Disney+ original series across two Saturdays in August. The first three episodes will debut on Saturday, Aug. 5, and the final three will follow on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The series follows Kamala Khan (played by newcomer Iman Vellani), a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega fan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home. That is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.

As streaming-to-broadcast carryovers go, ABC this February aired a singular episode (the pilot) of Disney+’s flagship live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, but this marks the first time that one of the streamer’s Marvel Studios properties has been broadcast to the masses.

Other broadcast networks with streaming arms have similarly dabbled, including CBS (Paramount+’s The Good Fight, Star Trek: Discovery) and NBC (Peacock’s The Resort).

It has been speculated that as the networks scramble to fill holes in their WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike-era fall schedules, more and more readily available streaming fare might make its way to the airwaves.