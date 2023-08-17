Read Next: Big Brother’s Luke Valentine Calls His Expulsion a ‘Total Bummer,’ Says Producers Made ‘Wrong Decision’
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Kurt Russell Faces Godzilla in Apple TV+ Monsterverse Series — See First Photos

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 1
Courtesy of Apple TV+
We have our first look at the upcoming live-action Apple TV+ series set in the Monsterverse franchise, which includes the 2014 film Godzilla as well as Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong.

On Thursday, the streamer unveiled new photos from the upcoming show, now titled Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which you can check out below.

Set after the battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and confirmed that monsters are real, the 10-episode first season centers on two siblings “following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch,” per the official synopsis.

(Note: In the Monsterverse, Monarch was founded as a joint effort between multiple governments to hunt and study “massive unidentified terrestrial organisms.”)

Clues lead the siblings into a world of monsters and “ultimately down the rabbit hole to army officer Lee Shaw,” played by both Kurt Russell and his real-life son Wyatt Russell, “taking place in the 1950s and half a century later, where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.”

The story spans three generations and “reveals buried secrets” and the ways thatearth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.”

The series was developed by Chris Black (Severance, Star Trek: Enterprise) and Matt Fraction (whose Hawkeye comics heavily influenced the Disney+ series of the same name). WandaVision’s Matt Shakman will direct the first two episodes.

Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski round out the cast.

  1. Sold. You had me at Kurt Russell and monsters.

  2. First-Godzilla really needs to have his tongue scraped. Two-JFC Wyatt could redo all his dad’s movies, and no one would be the wiser.

  3. Mr. Russell is a great actor. Glad to see him back.

