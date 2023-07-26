Mitch McConnell Suddenly Freezes During Press Conference, Sparking Health Concerns — Watch

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mitch McConnell says he is doing “fine” after the Senate Minority Leader froze during a press conference on Capitol Hill Wednesday.
The 81-year-old Republican was briefing reporters on the possibility of impeaching President Biden when he suddenly took an extended pause (watch the unsettling moment above). Colleagues and aides of McConnell rushed to his side before escorting him away. He later returned to the podium, assuring the assembled media, “I’m fine.”
The health scare comes nearly five months after McConnell was hospitalized with a concussion after tripping and hitting his head at a hotel in Washington, D.C.
“Leader McConnell tripped at a dinner event Wednesday evening and has been admitted to the hospital and is being treated for a concussion,” McConnell’s communications director, David Popp, said in a statement at the time. “He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment. The Leader is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes.”
I am no fan of Mitch at all…but that is scary and heartbreaking
Perfectly stated. I can’t stand his policies, but I don’t want to watch him die on television. Our politics should never become so heated that we are applauding medical emergencies on either side. With that said, I hope the excellent medical care he is sure to receive opens his eyes to the need for such for all Americans. It probably won’t, but we can hope.
But but but Biden has dementia!!!!!!11111 /sarcasm
Somehow I have a feeling Fox News will either ignore this entirely or say it was Hunter’s laptop that caused him stress.
That being said, I do think we need to start thinking about age restrictions for all politicians (Democrats and Republicans). Not that younger people can’t have health issues but they’re probably less severe/better managed.
He probably thought he saw Hunter at the back of the room
Probably some sort of neurological event on live tv that will not be dealt with, this is one of the most powerful people in government…the presidents physical is public news, someone visibly having a serious enough event to have to leave the podium IS in the right of the american people to know what’s going on…
Too many old people in charge this was bound to happen
I don’t wish illness on anyone, but he’s over 80 and this didn’t look good. It’s time for him & others like him (both sides) to realize it’s okay to step aside and let others step up to lead.
If the Right can question Biden like they do, it’s only fair that we question their aging leadership too.
Reminded me of Wendy Williams
This is why for the benefit of the people they serve and the politicians themselves (even though they don’t think so), we need to finally employ term limits to Congress. There is plenty of republican and democrats in Congress that should’ve step aside a long time ago.
We have term limits, they’re called elections. Should there be mental fitness to make sure someone isn’t mentally fit to hold office? Absolutely, but if the mind is sound that’s no problem….this should DEFINITELY be required of POTUS candidates, keeping the megalomaniacal narcissists away from offices should be a thing we all want
My pet turtle does the same thing.
Both my Grandfather & Mom suffered from having a mini-stroke / TIA before they were hit with a BIG one.
With my Grandfather, it was telling me a story of “his grandson and how he build this book case in wood shop, while everyone else was making birdhouses and tie racks. And that thing was STRONG and SOLID”. He then stopped, looked out the window for a bit, and then turn to me and was “Sufferin’ cats – I was just talking about you with that young buck who came in”.
With Mom, it was not recognizing me as her son and instead, as some “handsome young man” and who she was flirting with & trying to get to ask her out. A few days later, she had a MASSIVE stroke, which took her life, in her early 50s.
Cognitive confusion / disconnected occurred to them both at the time, and short time later, they were back to normal.
While I will NEVER be a fan of Mitch (or any of the MAGA/ Extreme Right GOPers), they need to get him some help, and out of the office, before the Big One comes.
81? I thought he was, like, 107. He looks far older than that.
Also, never forget the Supreme Court is 6-3 because Mitch cheated. He stalled a vote on a justice while Obama was in office for several months. He later said he wouldn’t stall the vote on RBG’s replacement because “it would be a Republican this time.” Yeah, that’s fair.
They can talk about Biden being unfit but this decrepit old fart has fallen, showed up with visible bruises all over him, looks like he’s on death door, and now freezes up on camera with some type of medical episode. I bet they let him continue without an ounce criticism from his party tho.
Mitch has on air stroke. Scary! Glad he has recovered but these small TIA’s add up. This in only one that we know of as we saw it happen live. How many more has he had that we don’t know about?
That wasn’t a concussion, his handlers can spin it anyway they want, that was a stroke. Before anyone says anything I’m a lifelong Republican and even I think McConnell has to go. He’s too old and he’s milked the system and rob the American taxpayers for long enough now.