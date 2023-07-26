Mitch McConnell Suddenly Freezes During Press Conference, Sparking Health Concerns — Watch

Mitch McConnell says he is doing “fine” after the Senate Minority Leader froze during a press conference on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

The 81-year-old Republican was briefing reporters on the possibility of impeaching President Biden when he suddenly took an extended pause (watch the unsettling moment above). Colleagues and aides of McConnell rushed to his side before escorting him away. He later returned to the podium, assuring the assembled media, “I’m fine.”

The health scare comes nearly five months after McConnell was hospitalized with a concussion after tripping and hitting his head at a hotel in Washington, D.C.

“Leader McConnell tripped at a dinner event Wednesday evening and has been admitted to the hospital and is being treated for a concussion,” McConnell’s communications director, David Popp, said in a statement at the time. “He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment. The Leader is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes.”