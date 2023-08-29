TVLine Items: Miss Scarlet and The Duke Premiere Date, Y&R Return and More

Miss Scarlet and The Duke will be back on the case in the new year: Season 4 of the British drama is slated to premiere Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at 8/7c on Masterpiece on PBS. It will be followed by the Season 4 opener of All Creatures Great and Small at 9 pm.

In the upcoming run of Miss Scarlet and The Duke, “Eliza (Kate Phillips) has taken over the business of Nash & Sons (not that he has any sons) and things are not going entirely smoothly, although help comes from some familiar sources,” reads the official synopsis. “Outside of work, her relationship with William (‘the Duke,’ Stuart Martin) builds towards a looming decision that will shape both their lives.” Check out a first-look photo above.

Meanwhile, All Creatures Great and Small will pick up in springtime of 1940 “with change on the horizon for everyone in Skeldale House. James and Helen wonder when the right time might be to start a family, not knowing whether or not James will be called up to serve in the RAF. Tristan’s absence is felt by all, but no one more than Siegfried who attempts to hold the growing household, and himself, together as he braves this new world. Mrs Hall and Helen’s friendship blossoms as they look to the future and new trainee veterinary student Richard Carmody arrives, causing complications in the house.”

Get a first look at Season 4 below, then click here for the latest on who’s returning and who’s not.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Young and the Restless alum Michael Damian will reprise his role as Danny Romalotti for an extended stay on the CBS soap, beginning on Thursday, Sept. 28.

* Kit Young (Shadow and Bone) will costar in FX’s Alien prequel series, from executive producer Noah Hawley (Fargo), our sister site Deadline reports.

* Days of our Lives’ annual “Day of Days” fan event will be held Saturday, Oct 21 at L.A. Live’s newly minted Peacock Place (fka Xbox Plaza) in Los Angeles. (Get details/RSVP info.)

* Netflix has announced a documentary series following the making of a global girl group, with Geffen Records and BTS label HYBE backing the joint venture. The series from filmmaker Nadia Hallgren (Becoming), slated to debut next year, will follow 20 contestants from around the world as they compete for a spot in the group.

* Max has released a trailer for Starstruck Season 3, premiering Thursday, Sept. 28:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?