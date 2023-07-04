Michael Imperioli Clarifies His ‘Bigots and Homophobes’ Sopranos Ban: ‘Some People Have Not Gotten the Irony’

LGBTQ+ rights champion Michael Imperioli, who over the weekend “forbid bigots and homophobes from watching” his work in the wake of the Supreme Court siding with a Colorado designer who allegedly refused to make a website for a gay wedding, is clarifying his position.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the Sopranos and White Lotus vet on Saturday reacted to Friday’s 6-3 ruling by enacting the aforementioned ban. “I’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or tv show I’ve been in,” he declared. “Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA! USA!”

Imperioli’s post — which quickly made headlines — was flooded with comments both supportive and combative. It’s the latter that no doubt led the actor to both delete the initial dispatch and issue Tuesday’s follow-up.

“After turning down invitations to appear on various news programs, I thought it best just to clarify: The post referred to here was a satirical and symbolic take on where blatantly discriminatory Supreme Court decisions are taking us as a nation — into utter division and possibly far worse,” he explained on Instagram. “I believe in religious freedom, freedom of speech and the right for individuals to pursue happiness. I also believe in the separation of church and state as stated in the First Amendment. I believe that all people regardless of race, religion, color, creed, gender or sexuality are entitled to freedom, equality, rights and protection under the laws of our nation. And i vehemently oppose hate, prejudice and bigotry and always have.

“Some people have not gotten the irony I was expressing so i thought i’d be more explicit,” he added, before concluding, “Anyway, the post certainly got the message across to most and did it’s job. End of story.”