TVLine Items: Men in Kilts Premiere, Doctor Who Vet Returns and More

Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are hitting the road again this summer.
Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham, the travel docuseries headlined by the Outlander stars, will return for a four-episode Season 2 on Friday, Aug. 11 at 9:30/8:30c on Starz.
In the upcoming installment, the actors/friends travel to New Zealand, aka “the adventure capital of the world,” to try their hand at thrilling experiences like zip lining.
Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…
* Doctor Who will welcome back Bonnie Langford, who played companion Melanie Bush to the Sixth and Seventh Doctors in the 1980s and made a cameo in Jodie Whittaker’s final episode as the Thirteenth Doctor, the BBC announced. Langford’s character will return in the new season, featuring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor.
* Julianne Hough and So Help Me Todd star Skylar Astin will host The Tony Awards: Act One, a live pre-show that will stream on Pluto TV this Sunday, June 11, from 6:30-8:00 pm ET/3:30-5:00 pm PT. (The Tonys proper air on CBS/stream on Paramount+ that night at 8 pm.)
* Below Deck Down Under Season 2 will premiere Monday, July 17 at 8 pm on Bravo, with two new episodes airing back-to-back each week, beginning Monday, July 24.
Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
Looking forward to more Men in Kilts.
What on earth did my sweet Skylar Astin do to deserve being assigned that particular cohost? Stay strong, Skylar.