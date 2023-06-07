TVLine Items: Men in Kilts Premiere, Doctor Who Vet Returns and More

Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are hitting the road again this summer.

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham, the travel docuseries headlined by the Outlander stars, will return for a four-episode Season 2 on Friday, Aug. 11 at 9:30/8:30c on Starz.

In the upcoming installment, the actors/friends travel to New Zealand, aka “the adventure capital of the world,” to try their hand at thrilling experiences like zip lining.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Doctor Who will welcome back Bonnie Langford, who played companion Melanie Bush to the Sixth and Seventh Doctors in the 1980s and made a cameo in Jodie Whittaker’s final episode as the Thirteenth Doctor, the BBC announced. Langford’s character will return in the new season, featuring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor.

* Julianne Hough and So Help Me Todd star Skylar Astin will host The Tony Awards: Act One, a live pre-show that will stream on Pluto TV this Sunday, June 11, from 6:30-8:00 pm ET/3:30-5:00 pm PT. (The Tonys proper air on CBS/stream on Paramount+ that night at 8 pm.)

* Below Deck Down Under Season 2 will premiere Monday, July 17 at 8 pm on Bravo, with two new episodes airing back-to-back each week, beginning Monday, July 24.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?