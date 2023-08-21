Mario Voice Actor Charles Martinet Steps Down After 27 Years, Takes New Role at Nintendo

Charles Martinet, who for the past 27 years has voiced that intrepid Italian plumber, Mario (plus assorted kin and adversaries), in scores of video games and TV projects, is hanging up his blue overalls.

“My new Adventure begins! You are all Numba One in my heart!” he shared on Twitter Monday morning, adding one of Mario’s catchphrases: “#woohoo !!!!!!!”

Nintendo in a statement said that Martinet — who made his “official” debut as Mario’s voice in Mario’s Game Gallery followed by Super Mario 64, and who also has voiced Luigi, Wario and Waluigi — is “moving into the brand-new role of Mario Ambassador. With this transition, he will be stepping back from recording character voices for our games, but he’ll continue to travel the world sharing the joy of Mario and interacting with you all!

“It has been an honor working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him,” the statement continued. “Please keep an eye out for a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles himself, which we will post at a future date.”

Martinet most recently made a cameo in the box office blockbuster The Super Mario Bros. Movie, where Mario himself was voiced by Chris Pratt.