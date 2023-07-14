Lost Girls Update: Suspect Arrested in Connection to Long Island Murders Featured in Netflix Movie

An arrest has been made in connection to a series of murders that served as the inspiration for the 2020 Netflix movie Lost Girls.

Rex Heuermann, an architect living in Long Island’s Massapequa Park, was taken into custody on Friday morning, according to The New York Times. Heuermann is reportedly believed to be a suspect in the infamous killings. A press conference is scheduled for 4/3c, at which point more information will be released to the public.

As depicted in Lost Girls, as well as in multiple documentaries and episodes of true-crime shows, the so-called “Long Island Serial Killer” is believed to be responsible for the deaths of more than 10 individuals, including nine women, several of whom were working as escorts, a man and a toddler.

Mari Gilbert, the mother of victim Shannan Gilbert, advocated for police to look for her missing daughter back in 2010, an investigation that ultimately led to the discovery of many more victims. Mari was played in the film by Amy Ryan (aka The Office‘s Holly Flax), while Shannan was portrayed by Sarah Wisser.

