WandaVision, Loki and The Mandalorian Set for Blu-Ray and 4K UHD Releases — Get Dates and Details

Four seasons’ worth of Disney+’s Marvel and Star Wars series are finally getting Blu-ray and 4K UHD releases, ending a long drought of physical media on both fronts.

Loki: The Complete First Season is set for a Tuesday, Sept. 26 release — ahead of the Season 2 premiere on Friday, Oct. 6 — while sister series WandaVision: The Complete Series will drop Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Over in the realm of Star Wars, The Mandalorian: The Complete First Season and The Mandalorian: The Complete Second Season will be available Tuesday, Dec. 12 — all in time for the holiday gifting season.

All four titles will be available to pre-order beginning Monday, Aug. 28, and feature Steelbook packaging, concept art cards and some never-before-seen bonus features.

Loki: The Complete First Season, for example, will include:

Designing the TVA – Step into the incredible set of Loki Season 1 with Production Designer, Kasra Farahani, and Tom Hiddleston while getting a sneak peek into Season 2.

The Official TVA Orientation Video – Miss Minutes explains the inner workings of the TVA timeline in her orientation video.

Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 1.

Deleted Scene: Loki’s Coronation – Mobius reviews some moments from Loki’s timeline, in which Frog Thor makes an appearance during Loki’s coronation.

Deleted Scene: The Standoff – Loki holds Sylvie hostage against the TVA in a standoff.

Assembled: The Making of Loki – Loki explores the series centering on the MCU’s chief mischief maker.

The tech specs for Loki, meanwhile, are as follows:

Aspect Ratio

Physical: 1:78:1

Disc Size

4K UHD Blu-ray: 100GB

Blu-ray: 50GB

U.S. Audio

4K Ultra HD: English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital

Blu-ray: English 5.1 DTS-HDMA and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital

U.S. Subtitles

4K Ultra HD: English SDH, Spanish, French

Blu-ray: English SDH, Spanish, French

Content details and specs were not yet available for the other three releases.