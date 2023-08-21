WandaVision, Loki and The Mandalorian Set for Blu-Ray and 4K UHD Releases — Get Dates and Details

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Four seasons’ worth of Disney+’s Marvel and Star Wars series are finally getting Blu-ray and 4K UHD releases, ending a long drought of physical media on both fronts.
Loki: The Complete First Season is set for a Tuesday, Sept. 26 release — ahead of the Season 2 premiere on Friday, Oct. 6 — while sister series WandaVision: The Complete Series will drop Tuesday, Nov. 28.
Over in the realm of Star Wars, The Mandalorian: The Complete First Season and The Mandalorian: The Complete Second Season will be available Tuesday, Dec. 12 — all in time for the holiday gifting season.
All four titles will be available to pre-order beginning Monday, Aug. 28, and feature Steelbook packaging, concept art cards and some never-before-seen bonus features.
Loki: The Complete First Season, for example, will include:
Designing the TVA – Step into the incredible set of Loki Season 1 with Production Designer, Kasra Farahani, and Tom Hiddleston while getting a sneak peek into Season 2.
The Official TVA Orientation Video – Miss Minutes explains the inner workings of the TVA timeline in her orientation video.
Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 1.
Deleted Scene: Loki’s Coronation – Mobius reviews some moments from Loki’s timeline, in which Frog Thor makes an appearance during Loki’s coronation.
Deleted Scene: The Standoff – Loki holds Sylvie hostage against the TVA in a standoff.
Assembled: The Making of Loki – Loki explores the series centering on the MCU’s chief mischief maker.
The tech specs for Loki, meanwhile, are as follows:
Aspect Ratio
Physical: 1:78:1
Disc Size
4K UHD Blu-ray: 100GB
Blu-ray: 50GB
U.S. Audio
4K Ultra HD: English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital
Blu-ray: English 5.1 DTS-HDMA and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital
U.S. Subtitles
4K Ultra HD: English SDH, Spanish, French
Blu-ray: English SDH, Spanish, French
Content details and specs were not yet available for the other three releases.
But no DVD release?