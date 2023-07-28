Loki Is on the Clock in First Look at Season 2 Poster

The clock — or, stopwatch — is tick-tick-ticking for (many variants of) Tom Hiddleston’s Loki in the newly released official poster for Season 2.

It was announced as part of Disney’s Upfront presentation in May that Loki Season 2 will premiere Friday, Oct, 6, with weekly releases. Now, on the heels of Disney+’s eighth live-action Marvel series, Secret Invasion, concluding its tepidly received run, we get this shiny object/reminder that small-screen MCU tales will resume in a little over two months.

Loki Season 2 will pick up after the events of the MCU series’ Season 1 finale, in which Sylvie (played by Sophia Di Martino) sent the universe into chaos by stabbing He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) — the Kang variant who created the TVA to protect the Sacred Timeline — in the heart. Loki (Hiddleston) as a result was transported to the TVA HQ of an alternate timeline in which he and Sylvie never teamed up.

The entire Loki Season 1 cast will be back, including Owen Wilson (as Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Renslayer), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15) and Tara Strong (voicing Miss Minutes).

Additionally, Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Rafael Casal (Blindspotting) will fill new Season 2 roles.

Do you have faith that Loki’s triumphant return might right the slightly rocky MCU ship?

