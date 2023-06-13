New Little Mermaid TV Series Ariel Greenlit at Disney Junior — First Look

After making a splash on the big screen, Disney’s reimagined Little Mermaid is returning to TV with a self-titled series aimed at a preschool audience.

“Set in the fantastical Caribbean-inspired underwater kingdom of Atlantica,” Disney Junior’s Ariel follows King Triton’s youngest daughter as she “embarks on fun-filled, action-packed adventures with her friends,” according to the official synopsis. “Driven by a deep and unending curiosity about the world around her, Ariel discovers land treasures, like a big floppy hat, squeaky rubber ducky and whisk, that she collects and keeps safe in her crystal cavern. Sometimes, Ariel uses the treasures to help solve problems. With each discovery, Ariel is filled with joy, and her mermaid tail, which changes colors depending on her emotions, lights up and shimmers.”

The news was announced on Tuesday by Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis at the Annecy International Film Festival.

“For more than 30 years, the story of The Little Mermaid has been beloved by audiences all over the world,” Davis said. “It brings me so much joy to be able to introduce our new Disney Junior version of Ariel to preschoolers everywhere.”

This marks the second time Disney has produced an Ariel-centric TV series. The Little Mermaid, a small-screen adaptation of the original 1989 movie, aired for three seasons on CBS from 1992 to 1994. Unlike that show, Ariel clearly draws inspiration from the 2023 live-action Little Mermaid, which stars Halle Bailey as the undersea princess.

Ariel is slated to premiere across multiple Disney platforms in 2024.

Your thoughts on Ariel? Drop ’em in a comment below.