Caity Lotz Just Delivered the Arrowverse Reunion Photos Your Monday Needed

TV’s erstwhile Nyssa al Ghul is all smiles as she comes between “My Beloved” (aka Sara Lance) and Ava Sharpe, in several superfun Instagram photos shared by Arrowverse vet Caity Lotz on Monday morning.

“🎶 Reunited and it feels so good….🎶,” Lotz “sang” in the caption for a series of photos of her, Legends of Tomorrow wife Jes Macallan and fellow Arrow alumni Katrina Law and Juliana Harkavy.

“It felt so good to see these ladies. You all get more powerful and beautiful every year 💕,” Lotz added. “Long Live #arrowverse #legendsoftomorrow #arrow @ncis_cbs.” (Law of course now plays NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight.)

The photos were taken at the home Lotz shares with actor Kyle Schmid (SIX), her husband of nearly six months.

In the memorable TVLine video embedded up above, Law — in the course of reacting to the then-breaking news that Sara was expecting her and Ava’s baby, as revealed in what would be Legends‘ series finale — said that she always thought that Nyssa should have crashed the wedding of Sara and Ava.

Short of that, at the summer 2022 ClexaCon, Law — draped in a rainbow, and riding a (fake) unicorn — “crashed” Lotz and Macallan’s panel to deliver a gift for the #Avalance baby that we never got to see be born (due to Legends‘ abrupt cancellation) and then playfully wedge herself between Lotz and Macallan. (See fan video below.)

Did the #Avalance/#Nyssara/Canaries reunion photos above get your week off to a happy start?