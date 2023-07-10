Foundation Season 2: Lee Pace Is Buff in the Buff While Fighting Off Assassins in New Sneak Peek — Watch!

If you haven’t gotten on the Foundation train yet, Apple TV+ is giving major incentive to fix that before new episodes arrive this Friday, July 14.

On Monday, the streamer unveiled a new Season 2 sneak peek featuring Lee Pace’s Brother Day fending off an assassination attempt while wearing… nothing but the sweat on his back. Demerzel (Laura Birn) also holds her own during the violent altercation despite having half her head sliced off.

Catch the titillating action in the above clip.

Season 2, which is set more than a century after the events of the Season 1 finale, finds the Empire starting to implode. “As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within,” according to the official synopsis. Plus, Hari, Gaal, and Salvor “discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself.”

Meanwhile, the Foundation has “entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire.”

Returning cast this season include Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, Lou Llobell as Gaal, Leah Harvey as Salvor, Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn and Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk.

Ten new faces will join the ensemble in Season 2, including Ella-Rae Smith (Into the Badlands) as Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion, who charms her way into the Imperial Palace while on a secret quest for revenge; Isabella Laughland (Anne Boleyn) as Brother Constant, a cheerfully confident claric whose job is to evangelize the Church of the Galactic Spirit across the Outer Reach; and Ben Daniels (The Exorcist) as Bel Roise, the last great general of the Superliminal Fleet and would-be conqueror of the Foundation.