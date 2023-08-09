TVLine Items: Bass Reeves Series Trailer, MasterChef Renewed and More

“Your wicked days are done,” David Oyelowo’s titular U.S. Marshal declares in the first teaser for Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Premiering this fall on Paramount+, the anthology series brings “the legendary lawman and outlaws of the Wild West to life,” touts the official synopsis. The eight-episode first season centers around Reeves (Oyelowo), who “worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.”

The cast also includes Lauren E. Banks (City on a Hill), Demi Singleton (Godfather of Harlem), Forrest Goodluck (The Republic of Sarah), Barry Pepper (The Kennedys), Donald Sutherland (Trust) and Dennis Quaid (Fortitude, Vegas). Oyelowo serves as executive producer alongside Sheridan and creator/showrunner Chad Feehan (Ray Donovan).

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* MasterChef has been renewed for Season 14 at Fox, with Gordon Ramsay returning as host and judge alongside chef Aarón Sánchez and restaurateur Joe Bastianich.

* HBO has given a series order to The Franchise, a comedy in which “the crew of an unloved franchise movie fight for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe,” from showrunner/writer Jon Brown (Avenue 5), executive producer Armando Iannucci (Veep) and director Sam Mendes (1917, Skyfall). Additionally, Himesh Patel (Station Eleven) and Aya Cash (The Boys) have joined the cast.

* Apple TV+’s Still Up — an eight-episode comedy starring Good Doctor fave Antonia Thomas and Red Oaks’ Craig Roberts as “insomniac friends who have no secrets… except for their feelings for each other” — will premiere with three episodes on Friday, Sept. 22, followed by one new episode every week through Oct. 27.

* The Republican National Committee has announced that the second Republican presidential primary debate will air on the Fox Business Network Wednesday, Sept. 27, live from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

* FXX has released a trailer for the 14th and final season of Archer, premiering with its first two episodes on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 10/9c:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?