My 600-Lb. Life’s Larry Myers Jr. Dead at 49 — Read Family’s Statement

Larry Myers Jr. (aka “Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits”), the focus of a January 2022 episode of TLC’s My 600-Lb. Life, has died at age 49.

Myers died of a heart attack at his home in Houston Texas, a family spokesperson now tells TMZ. His death was first announced by his cousin in a Facebook post on June 17.

“It’s with great sorrow that we announce the passing of my dear cousin Larry Myers,” Todd Darrell wrote. “Many of you know him as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits. If you can help us, we would greatly appreciate it. Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well, Junior. You will be missed. Thanks and blessings to all. Please keep our family in your prayers.”

A GoFundMe page has also been set up by Myers’ god-sister Sonya Hines-Hall, who wrote a beautiful tribute about him as she reached for help in this difficult time.

“Larry, aka ‘Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits,’ has used his musical talents to bless others since the age of 10,” she wrote. “From a small storefront church in his hometown to the big stage of the Apollo theater, Larry always made himself available to sing at special events anytime anyone asked, most of the time free of charge. His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met. As a family, we want to bring our beloved Larry home one more time so we can lay him to rest with dignity and respect. The cost to do so is more than we can handle, and we are asking for your help. Thank you in advance for your kindness and your support.”

Hit PLAY on the video interview below for a fuller picture of who Myers was: