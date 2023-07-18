TVLine Items: Killing It Season 2 Trailer, Flash Vet to Drag Race and More

Craig Robinson is Killing It — or at least trying to — as he takes on a “creepy swamp family” in a trailer for Season 2 of the Peacock comedy.

The series, from Brooklyn Nine-Nine duo Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, is described as “a comedy about class, capitalism, and one man’s quest to achieve the American Dream. But first he has to overcome vicious criminals, nature run wild, and worst of all, corporate America,” per the official synopsis.

Premiering with all eight episodes on Thursday, Aug. 17, Season 2 is “the same wild rollercoaster as last year — an ambitious, complex exploration of life and pursuit of the American Dream mixed in with some of the stupidest jokes on television,” star/EP Robinson said in a pre-strike statement. “We got so many amazing guest stars this season, while returning all our old favorites. Except for the snakes. There are many less snakes this year. But don’t worry, there’s plenty more hurdles to jump through, like deadly snails.”

* Paramount+’s original prequel film Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, based on “the terrifying and untold chapter” from Stephen King’s novel, will premiere Friday, Oct. 6 on the streamer. The cast includes Jackson White (Tell Me Lies) Forrest Goodluck (The Republic of Sarah), Jack Mulhern (Mare of Easttown, The Society), Henry Thomas (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Natalie Alyn Lind (The Goldbergs, The Gifted) and Isabella Star LaBlanc (True Detective: Night Country), with Pam Grier (Jackie Brown) and David Duchovny (Californication).

* Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash) is among the just-announced guest judges for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 3, streaming Stateside on WOW Presents Plus beginning July 28. Watch the trailer below:

* MTV will premiere the unscripted dating series The Love Experiment on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 10/9c, our sister site Variety reports. Watch a trailer for the program, which follows three single best friends who enter a “dating utopia” of eligible men, but quickly realize that having too many ideal choices is also not a good thing:

