Jeopardy! Producer Reveals Ken Jennings’ Back-to-Back James Holzhauer Gaffes Viewers Didn’t See

This Just In: Ken Jennings is not infallible! 

On the latest episode of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, producer Sarah Whitcomb Foss revealed that during a recent taping of the game show GOAT player-turned-host Jennings mistakenly confused a contestant with Jeopardy! Masters titleholder/supervillain James Holzhauer not once but twice

As Foss explained, last week’s episodes — which featured one-and-done champ Justin White — were shot the same week back in May as the conclusion of Jeopardy Masters! Consequently, during one of the show’s commercial breaks, “Ken accidentally called Justin James,” Foss shared. “And [Ken] said, ‘I’m so sorry — I think I have PTSD from Masters.’ And Justin joked, “I am not a villain!”

Jennings then repeated the blunder. 

“Ken did it a second time [and it drew] huge laughs from the audience,” Foss recalled, “and Ken said, “If I say his name three times he has to replace you, like in Beetlejuice.” 

White, a director of orchestra personnel from Kansas, emerged victorious on last Tuesday’s Jeopardy!, but was eliminated the next day.

Jeopardy! is set to wrap up its current 39th season on Friday, July 28.
2 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don't forkin' curse and don't bore us with how much your coworker's sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Ken is awesome.

    Reply

  2. Just make Ken the sole host already! Love him.

    Reply
