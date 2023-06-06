Katherine McNamara Opens Up About Walker Independence Cancellation: ‘It’s Not the Call We Wanted to Get’

In her first proper interview since Walker Independence was cancelled (nearly a month ago), series lead Katherine McNamara notes, unsurprisingly, “It’s not the news we wanted to hear.”
McNamara had appeared on multiple podcasts that were released after the cancellation news broke, but they had all been taped prior. But as a guest on The Wayne Ayers Podcast (the full episode drops this Wednesday), she was able to actually post mortem it all, saying that “one of the showrunners and one of the producers called me” with the news, “and obviously it’s not the call we wanted to get. It’s not the news we wanted to hear.
“But I think the show and the story will always have a special place in all of our hearts,” she continued. “It was such an incredible experience to get to work on a show and tell a story that meant so much to all of us, and with people who… we all meant so much to each other.”
Walker Independence‘s freshman season averaged 946,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Out of the 14 dramas that The CW aired this past TV season, it ranked No. 3 in audience (trailing only Walker and on-the-bubble Superman & Lois) and was in a nine-way tie for last in the demo.
In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Seamus Kevin Fahey said there was a Plan B to find Walker Independence a new home if The CW order a Season 2, and EP Jared Padalecki has indicated same — though there has been no word on the results of that #SaveWalkerIndependence effort.
“Nothing in this industry lasts forever,” McNamara, whose past credits include Arrow and Shadowhunters, observes in the Wayne Ayers Podcasr clip obtained by TVLine, “and the fact that we can walk away from that story knowing that we did everything we could, and we loved our time doing it and the people we did it with…. I think that’s the biggest takeaway.”
McNamara can be seen in Charlie Day’s recently released directorial debut, Fool’s Paradise, and she also has a role in the action thriller Air Force One Down, which wrapped filming in March.
It was not the greatest show in the world but I would have preferred to see the story continue. A likeable cast, a not too dumb plot, an interesting location – too bad …
She is a great actress who also happens to be incredibly beautiful, so I will probably give whatever she does next a chance.
Honestly, this was a “problem” for the show. They were doing short seasons, and I doubt they’d have ever gotten to 100 eps in 4ish seasons. Maybe not 70. Which is a problem because KM works pretty steadily in movies. NOthing huge. Yet. The show rand a huge risk of ending a season, and seeing KM turn into a huge star over the summer after her starring in a big hit. She’d get expensive real quick. And she’s the focal point of the show. Take her out, and it the whole thing collapses.
Was really hoping they would find a new home for this show and let the story continue!!
This show was nothing short of phenomenal and highlighted diversity in a genre that for so long has failed to do so. The entire cast and crew shone bright. Kat, especially, delivered quite possibly her best performance yet. It would be a crime against the amazing cast and crew to not pick this show up. Still holding out hope that Jared can work his magic and that the #SaveWalkerIndependence campaign can have an impact.
I loved this show so much. My favorite. I don’t stream, but I would follow this show and pay whatever it is to keep it going. I will not be watching anything on the CW. You get invested, then it’s gone.
An incredibly fun show with a charismatic cast! Enjoyed watching it. Sad that it fell victim to the CW/Nexstar buyout.
Tried to like this show, but it was hard to take it seriously when the lead was constantly in full makeup and doing that mouth-slightly-open model pose she always does.
I recall first seeing Kat in one of those RL Stine tv movies and she was really good, but didn’t enjoy her work in Arrow or here sadly.
Expect the remaining CW shows will be next on the block.