Katherine McNamara Opens Up About Walker Independence Cancellation: ‘It’s Not the Call We Wanted to Get’

In her first proper interview since Walker Independence was cancelled (nearly a month ago), series lead Katherine McNamara notes, unsurprisingly, “It’s not the news we wanted to hear.”

McNamara had appeared on multiple podcasts that were released after the cancellation news broke, but they had all been taped prior. But as a guest on The Wayne Ayers Podcast (the full episode drops this Wednesday), she was able to actually post mortem it all, saying that “one of the showrunners and one of the producers called me” with the news, “and obviously it’s not the call we wanted to get. It’s not the news we wanted to hear.

“But I think the show and the story will always have a special place in all of our hearts,” she continued. “It was such an incredible experience to get to work on a show and tell a story that meant so much to all of us, and with people who… we all meant so much to each other.”

Walker Independence‘s freshman season averaged 946,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Out of the 14 dramas that The CW aired this past TV season, it ranked No. 3 in audience (trailing only Walker and on-the-bubble Superman & Lois) and was in a nine-way tie for last in the demo.

In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Seamus Kevin Fahey said there was a Plan B to find Walker Independence a new home if The CW order a Season 2, and EP Jared Padalecki has indicated same — though there has been no word on the results of that #SaveWalkerIndependence effort.

“Nothing in this industry lasts forever,” McNamara, whose past credits include Arrow and Shadowhunters, observes in the Wayne Ayers Podcasr clip obtained by TVLine, “and the fact that we can walk away from that story knowing that we did everything we could, and we loved our time doing it and the people we did it with…. I think that’s the biggest takeaway.”

McNamara can be seen in Charlie Day’s recently released directorial debut, Fool’s Paradise, and she also has a role in the action thriller Air Force One Down, which wrapped filming in March.