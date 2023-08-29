Justified: City Primeval EP Mulls Season 2 Prospects as Revival Comes to an End

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
As Justified: City Primeval‘s eighth and final episode fades to black this Tuesday night around 11/10c, viewers may be left wondering if Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens will live on via another FX limited series — a “Season 2,” if you will.
Inspired by the late Elmore Leonard’s crime novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, FX’s sequel series led Raylan (played again by Timothy Olyphant) from his home in Miami to Detroit, where he locked horns with sociopath Clement Mansell aka “The Oklahoma Wildman” (Boyd Holbrook).
Recalling this limited series’ origins, executive producer and co-showrunner Michael Dinner shared at the most recent Television Critics Association press tour, “I was in Italy, and Tim called and said, ‘Hey, you know this book City Primeval? It might make a good year of Justified.’ We said, Well, let’s talk about it.’
“It took a while to get it off the ground because there were different companies that own part of the rights,” Dinner continued, but “we thought it was an opportunity. We liked the idea of doing this project and having our guy (Raylan) and adapting characters from the book and creating some new characters. That’s how it came about.”
Speaking with TVLine this week, Dinner reiterated, “We did this not to reboot Justified. We did it because we want to reboot the feeling that we had working with each other — whether it was me working with Tim, or [co-showrunner] David [Andron] and myself and the other writers, and what we felt in the writers room.”
Though City Primeval as an eight-episode series covers all of Elmore Leonard’s novel, Dinner seems to be game for spinning more Raylan Givens stories — if FX is. And if not? It sounds like City Primeval will leave fans satisfied.
“It’s up to FX — what they want to do, if they want to tell another chapter” of Raylan’s story, Dinner told TVLine. “If they don’t, then, you know, it was good to do this, and we feel really good about where we ended.”
Would you like another short-run Justified limited series at some point?
This revival wasn’t really good but would love for the show to return if they can realize that Raylan was only half the reason Justify was so great.. IT NEEDS BOYD TOO
It actually needs a better guiding hand aka Graham Yost. I don’t think bringing Boyd back is necessary (we all love him though). But it lacked a consistent vision and a strong voice and Yost is partially what made the original series work.
I would say it doesn’t necessarily need Boyd, but it does need good supporting characters. Boyd, Ava, the Crows, Mags, Wynn Duffy, Tim, Bob, Rachel, Loretta, Art. and others were actually more why I watched the show than because of Raylan. This remakes just doesn’t have any characters that are memorable to me.
I would definitely be up to the possibility of more adventures with U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. I have enjoyed City Primeval. It was a grittier and darker Justified and had some interesting new characters. I missed Boyd Crowder, but I knew I would miss him before even starting it.
Plus – Boyd Crowder wouldn’t have fit into that new setting. Just like Walton Goggins said, it wasn’t the right place and time. I would definitely be up for a reunion on down the road, though between Raylan and Crowder.
I loved Justified and have probably re-watched it close to 8 or 9 times. I’ve introduced friends and family to the show. The cast is absolutely aces and the writing top notch. But I REALLY hope the showrunners for City Primeval have heard the feedback and make some significant changes to a possible season 2 (wherever they decide to feature it and whatever Elmore adaptation they decide to tackle next). The 3 main issues that many have complained about:
– The writing: what happened to the dark humor, wit, and eloquent dialogue? When did the original show rely on flashbacks as much as City Primeval? It’s lazy and unnecessary. Do better.
– Casting: City Primeval had great actors across the board but very few actually had the space to make their mark. Sweety and Clement are the most interesting characters but even they were given very little room to develop their characters into something meaningful. Carolyn is the most alluring character in the novel but was miscast in the series (Carolyn is intended to be sexy and have quite a bit of swagger… the last name Wilder is very intentional). The romance between her and Raylan was far fetched and the actors had little to no chemistry. What happened to Raylan’s personality in the last 15 years? Did an alien abduct his brain, street smarts, and charisma? Do better.
– The setting: Justified was known for world-building. Kentucky felt like a true character on its own. You could slot any city at nighttime for where City Primeval takes place. There is nothing distinct about Detroit as depicted by City Primeval. I get there were reasons they couldn’t film on location but really, do better.
– Original characters: I think the showrunners and writers were right in keeping this story completely separate from the original show. But there was a neat tie-in with the original Detroit mafia that would probably be more interesting than the Albanians and certainly more interesting than a majority of the new cast. Do better.
Agree with most of these points. I like that Raylan has evolved and in true Elmore fashion, people change just a little. I do think this version of Raylan is a lot more passive (and boring) and fundamentally not what viewers were looking for. I don’t expect Raylan to stay the same but if you’re going to slap the Justified banner on the show and make it a Raylan story, at least make him the LEAD.
As for what’s next, La Brava adapation, please! Raylan in Miami and retired would be great and we would get to see Winona and Willa (maybe bring him and Winona back together, they always had a very easy and believable chemistry). The lack of a good romance this season was a bummer and I agree that Ellis and Olyphant did not have enough time (or chemistry) to make that coupling remotely believable. Boyd Holbrook was aces in his role but doesn’t stack up against the great villains of the original series.
I downvoted you for posting “do better” three times.
As for this season, the romance between Raylan and the judge was utterly ridiculous.
I upvoted you for posting ‘do better’ three times. They do need to do better, starting with a more believable romance.
Yes i would like to see Raylan Givens, Justified again anywhere in the US or anywhere, even Europe.
“We feel really good about where we ended.”
Well, that’s a bummer because the audience doesn’t feel great about it! I feel like this series messed with an all time perfect ending of Justified. It had the potential to be great (first two eps were headed in that direction). I’d love them to bring it back and course correct.
I like Primeval a lot and I will be watching episode 8 tonight. I hope ratings (including replays are good for FX and the advertisers who participated.
I have been enjoying City Primeval & really hope they bring Raylan back for more stories!
I would LOVE another one.
I knew I missed the show, but I didn’t realize just how much until “City Primeval.”