Justified: City Primeval EP Mulls Season 2 Prospects as Revival Comes to an End

As Justified: City Primeval‘s eighth and final episode fades to black this Tuesday night around 11/10c, viewers may be left wondering if Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens will live on via another FX limited series — a “Season 2,” if you will.

Inspired by the late Elmore Leonard’s crime novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, FX’s sequel series led Raylan (played again by Timothy Olyphant) from his home in Miami to Detroit, where he locked horns with sociopath Clement Mansell aka “The Oklahoma Wildman” (Boyd Holbrook).

Recalling this limited series’ origins, executive producer and co-showrunner Michael Dinner shared at the most recent Television Critics Association press tour, “I was in Italy, and Tim called and said, ‘Hey, you know this book City Primeval? It might make a good year of Justified.’ We said, Well, let’s talk about it.’

“It took a while to get it off the ground because there were different companies that own part of the rights,” Dinner continued, but “we thought it was an opportunity. We liked the idea of doing this project and having our guy (Raylan) and adapting characters from the book and creating some new characters. That’s how it came about.”

Speaking with TVLine this week, Dinner reiterated, “We did this not to reboot Justified. We did it because we want to reboot the feeling that we had working with each other — whether it was me working with Tim, or [co-showrunner] David [Andron] and myself and the other writers, and what we felt in the writers room.”

Though City Primeval as an eight-episode series covers all of Elmore Leonard’s novel, Dinner seems to be game for spinning more Raylan Givens stories — if FX is. And if not? It sounds like City Primeval will leave fans satisfied.

“It’s up to FX — what they want to do, if they want to tell another chapter” of Raylan’s story, Dinner told TVLine. “If they don’t, then, you know, it was good to do this, and we feel really good about where we ended.”