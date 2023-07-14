Jung Kook of BTS Debuts Solo Single ‘Seven’ on GMA — Watch Full Concert

The weather may not have been in Jung Kook‘s favor, but the BTS member still lit up the stage on Friday, kicking off Good Morning America‘s 2023 Summer Concert Series.

This rainy concert came just hours after the 25-year-old singer released his first major solo single, “Seven,” a collaboration with rapper Latto. Despite the weather forcing fans to evacuate, Jung Kook managed to pre-tape three performances of “Euphoria,” “Dynamite,” and, of course, “Seven.”

The excitement surrounding Jung Kook’s performance has been evident all week. ABC News spoke with eager concertgoers who were lining up as early as Monday — yes, four days in advance — to ensure access to the main event. On Thursday, the line snaked down Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

Of course, performing on U.S. TV is nothing new to Jung Kook. As part of the South Korean boy band BTS, he has already sang and danced everywhere from the VMAs to the Grammys. But performing solo is a slightly different experience.

“When I’m on stage with the [other BTS] members, I focus on the balance as a team, and when I’m on stage alone, I focus on filling up the stage with my own energy,” Jung Kook told Variety ahead of his GMA concert. “No matter when, it’s always good, if I have our fans with me or BTS.

