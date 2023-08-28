‘Joe the Plumber,’ Political Activist and Media Sensation, Dead at 49

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, who became known as “Joe the Plumber” after he famously confronted then-candidate Barack Obama over his tax policy during the 2008 presidential campaign, died Sunday. He was 49.
Wurzelbacher had been battling pancreatic cancer.
Conservative radio host Derek Hunter confirmed Wurzelbache’s death Sunday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, writing, “Horrible news. My good friend Joe Wurzelbacher, aka Joe the Plumber, passed away this morning at the age of 49 from pancreatic cancer. He was a good man and an exceptional friend.”
Wurzelbacher became a media sensation in October 2008 when he challenged Obama during a campaign stop in Ohio about his tax plan being anathema to the American Dream. Obama countered that his proposal would actually aid small business owners like Wurzelbacher.
The press quickly dubbed him “Joe the Plumber,” and Obama’s Republican rival, John McCain, capitalized on the frenzy by referencing Wurzelbacher multiple times during the third and final presidential debate. He also joined McCain on the campaign trail.
Wurzelbacher — who frequently came under fire for his incendiary comments about everything from gun control to illegal immigration — threw his hat in the political ring in 2012 when he ran against incumbent Marcy Kaptur for Ohio’s 9th congressional seat. He ultimately lost.
Wurzelbacher is survived by his wife, Katie, and their three children.
Can we finally find a cure for cancer? Agree with him or not too many damn cancer deaths. Too young. Thoughts to the family.
No, cause then they wouldn’t be making money on the chemo treatments and all the other medications the patients take when they are sick.
Yes. If we invested a fraction of the wealth going to tax breaks and military in cancer research we could probably do it quickly. CRISPR and gene therapy research as well as other targeted therapies are looking very hopeful. However none of this is as important as banning dangerous crop chemicals which are illegal in all other first world countries (chlorpyrifos, Roundup); properly regulating and prosecuting dangerous industrial and chemical runoff and illegal disposal; and upgrading our public water treatment plants to remove PFAS. So many of these cancers (as well as autoimmune and other issues) are preventable but at this point it is fair to say our capitalism has gone beyond late-stage and is literally terminal.
Shrug.