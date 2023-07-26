Joe Pickett Fans Startled by ‘Series Finale’ Typo — But Here’s the Real Deal…

For one-half of a hot minute on Sunday evening, the Paramount+ website listed the next episode of Joe Pickett as a “series finale.”

And though that wording was corrected, to “Season Finale,” in two shakes of a lamb’s tail — after TVLine reached out to network reps laaaate Sunday to get the 411 — I hear tell that some sad fans are still fixin’ for Episode 10 to be the show’s very last.

So I did due diligence, again (re-due diligence?), and got a Paramount+ spokesperson to confirm that Sunday’s episode is at this time classified as a season finale, because the drama’s fate is still TBD. “There is no renewal news yet,” I am told.

In Season 2 of the Michael Dorman-led neo-Western crime drama (which aired its freshman run on Spectrum, before being acquired by Paramount+), the titular Wyoming game warden discovered a hunter murdered in the mountains and then realized his is just one of a series of gruesome murders. To solve the case and catch the killer, Joe this season has dealt with a radical anti-hunting activist, a ghoulish set of twins living off the grid, and his own tortured past.

In the season (season!) finale dropping this Sunday, July 30, “Joe makes an uneasy truce in his pursuit for justice; Shannon encounters an unexpected band of militia men hell-bent on silencing her; Marybeth and Cricket arrange a long overdue reunion; and McLanahan receives an unexpected promotion.”

To recap once again, for those who didn’t refresh their Paramount+ screens after glimpsing the typo some 72 hours ago: Sunday’s episode is at this time just a season finale, and not necessarily a series finale. And TVLine will of course keep you updated on any renewal/cancellation decision.

