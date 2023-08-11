Read Next: Is ‘Live’ Superfan Voting Sus? Will Suits’ Success Resurrect L.A. Law Revival? Why the HSM:TM:TS Make-Under? More TV Qs
Jodie Sweetin ‘Disappointed’ New Film Will Air on ‘Traditional’ Great American Family Channel

Craft Me a Romance controversy
Jodie Sweetin wants the record to reflect that she is not happy her new film Craft Me A Romance has found a home at the ‘traditionalGreat American Family channel.

In a statement to People.com, the Full House vet said, “Sometimes, we, as actors, don’t have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold. So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family.

“I am disappointed,” she added, “but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations.”

Craft Me A Romance — which premieres Sept. 16 — centers on Sweetin’s Nicole Borden, the owner of a quaint arts and crafts store who is faced with an ultimatum when a rival shopkeeper (Brent Bailey) tells her she must either sell her store or be forced out of business.

Last November, Sweetin’s Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure — who serves as Great American Family’s chief creative officer and primary star — told the Wall Street Journal that she intends to “keep traditional marriage at the core” of her Christmas movies.

Her comments triggered a major backlash, with former One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton calling Bure a “bigot,” adding, “I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”
1 Comment

  1. Very glad Jodie has turned her life around and has been a great vocal supporter to the LGBT+ community. Stephanie was alway the best Tanner kid!

