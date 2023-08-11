Jodie Sweetin ‘Disappointed’ New Film Will Air on ‘Traditional’ Great American Family Channel

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jodie Sweetin wants the record to reflect that she is not happy her new film Craft Me A Romance has found a home at the ‘traditional‘ Great American Family channel.
In a statement to People.com, the Full House vet said, “Sometimes, we, as actors, don’t have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold. So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family.
“I am disappointed,” she added, “but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations.”
Craft Me A Romance — which premieres Sept. 16 — centers on Sweetin’s Nicole Borden, the owner of a quaint arts and crafts store who is faced with an ultimatum when a rival shopkeeper (Brent Bailey) tells her she must either sell her store or be forced out of business.
Last November, Sweetin’s Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure — who serves as Great American Family’s chief creative officer and primary star — told the Wall Street Journal that she intends to “keep traditional marriage at the core” of her Christmas movies.
Her comments triggered a major backlash, with former One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton calling Bure a “bigot,” adding, “I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”
