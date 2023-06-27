7-Time NASCAR Champ Jimmie Johnson Pulls Out of Sunday Race in Wake of Family Tragedy

Seven-time NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson has pulled out of this Sunday’s televised NASCAR Cup Series race, the Grant Park 200, after his mother- and father-in-law were found dead in what is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

According to a Muskogee (Okla.) police report cited by the Muskogee Phoenix, officers were dispatched to the home of Jack and Terry Janway on Monday evening, after a woman called to report a disturbance involving a gun. Officers arrived to find Jack Janway laying dead in a hallway, shortly after which they heard another gunshot further inside the home.

As more officers arrived, a search of the residence turned up the dead bodies of Terry Janway as well as the couple’s 11-year-old grandson, Dalton — Johnson and his wife Chandra’s nephew.

Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin told the Phoenix that Terry Janway is believed to be the shooter, any motive thus far unknown.

Jimmie Johnson was scheduled to compete in The Grant Park 200, a Chicago street race being held this Sunday at 5:30 pm ET, and airing on NBC/streaming on Peacock.

Legacy Motor Club, the team Johnson co-owns, released a statement saying it “has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago. The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

NASCAR issued its own statement, saying, “We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family. The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson and Janway families.”