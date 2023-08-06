Jamie Lee Curtis Clarifies Stance on Actors’ Strike, Says She ‘Fully Supports’ SAG-AFTRA After ‘Switzerland’ Remark Comes Under Fire

Jamie Lee Curtis would like to make one thing abundantly clear: She fully supports the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Halloween vet took to Instagram Saturday to “clear up any confusion” about comments she gave at a charity event earlier this week — comments that were perceived as being neutral in the ongoing debate between the actors’ union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). She also suggested that both sides would “have to give up something, to get something” in order to end the strike and return to work.

“I attended a beautiful charity event… and I was inevitably asked about the strike,” Curtis explained, “and I made a comment about wanting to be like Switzerland. All of a sudden the clearly desperate news cycle machine is all over me to clarify those comments.

“I FULLY SUPPORT the @sagaftra strike, have volunteered making signs multiple times and have donated to the relief fund,” she wrote. “I SUPPORT the leadership and SUPPORT our demands. I’m a rank-and-file union member. I am not on any negotiating committee. I believe we have to look at all sides in any conflict in order to find resolution, solution and a fair and equitable settlement.”

Curtis ended her caption with a call to stop criticizing her comments as part of a “ridiculous news cycle story” and “get back to the table and negotiate.”

See her full statement below:

Curtis, along with SAG-AFTRA’s other 160,000+ members, is currently on strike following failed contract negotiations with the AMPTP. Among the key issues on the table, as explained by our sister publication Variety, are “streaming residuals, artificial intelligence, and pension and health contributions.”