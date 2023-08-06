Jamie Lee Curtis Clarifies Stance on Actors’ Strike, Says She ‘Fully Supports’ SAG-AFTRA After ‘Switzerland’ Remark Comes Under Fire

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jamie Lee Curtis would like to make one thing abundantly clear: She fully supports the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.
The Halloween vet took to Instagram Saturday to “clear up any confusion” about comments she gave at a charity event earlier this week — comments that were perceived as being neutral in the ongoing debate between the actors’ union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). She also suggested that both sides would “have to give up something, to get something” in order to end the strike and return to work.
“I attended a beautiful charity event… and I was inevitably asked about the strike,” Curtis explained, “and I made a comment about wanting to be like Switzerland. All of a sudden the clearly desperate news cycle machine is all over me to clarify those comments.
“I FULLY SUPPORT the @sagaftra strike, have volunteered making signs multiple times and have donated to the relief fund,” she wrote. “I SUPPORT the leadership and SUPPORT our demands. I’m a rank-and-file union member. I am not on any negotiating committee. I believe we have to look at all sides in any conflict in order to find resolution, solution and a fair and equitable settlement.”
Curtis ended her caption with a call to stop criticizing her comments as part of a “ridiculous news cycle story” and “get back to the table and negotiate.”
See her full statement below:
Curtis, along with SAG-AFTRA’s other 160,000+ members, is currently on strike following failed contract negotiations with the AMPTP. Among the key issues on the table, as explained by our sister publication Variety, are “streaming residuals, artificial intelligence, and pension and health contributions.”
Can anybody have a variance in opinion without needing to be called on the carpet for it? God this walking on egg shells is boring.
And what’s most annoying about it is the self righteous ‘we are striking for the small guys’ when the simple fact is anyone who isn’t a season regular or a big name guest star on TV or has a reasonably role in a movie will see no noticeable benefit even if the studios completely capitulate and give SAG what they want. It’s all about making the rich richer and using the small guys are a tool to guilt trip people.
Bigger names who speak out despite it likely being a benefit to them down the line; about how things like the ban on speaking about even past work screws over fans or how not being able promote a show that was already touch and go if it got a second season might kill the show putting many smaller actors out of work, work that is much more important to them than getting a dollar or two more on residuals that are so low they provide no help, should be applauded rather than hounded not just by the union and other members but also the public.
If most of the big actors claiming to care actually did they would be calling for the end of residuals and a fairer system that redistributed the money better and helped the small guys not calling for changed that put more money in the big names pockets