‘Revamped’ Inside the NFL to Air on The CW During the 2023 Football Season

Having already dipped its toe into the sports-ing waters by offering up LIV Golf and the docuseries 100 Days to Indy, The CW is now tackling pro football.



The CW Network is now the exclusive home of the Emmy-winning studio series Inside the NFL, which first premiered in 1977 and in recent years has aired/streamed on Showtime and Paramount+.



Season 47 of Inside the NFL will kick off Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 8/7c on The CW, and also stream on The CW App and CWTV.com. Hosts and producers for what is being described as a “revamped” 2023 edition will be announced at a later date.

The CW’s fall schedule as pertains to Tuesday nights (previously announced as a two-hour block of acquired sitcoms) will thus change; details TBA.

Inside the NFL, which airs weekly from Week 1 of the NFL season through the Super Bowl, promises an “authoritative look-and-listen-in to every week’s greatest moments and unforgettable stories,” showcasing previously unseen angles of pivotal game action as captured by NFL Films cinematographers.



“Generations of football fans have grown up watching Inside the NFL, Ross Ketover, Senior Executive of NFL Films, said in a statement. “It is a show we cherish at NFL Films and we are thrilled to bring it to a great new partner in The CW. This is a special opportunity to reimagine and reboot Inside the NFL for a wider audience and a new generation of fans. We can’t wait to get started.”

Added CW president Dennis Miller, “For almost five decades, Inside the NFL has been an industry leader in showcasing can’t-miss weekly highlights, unprecedented behind-the-scenes content, exclusive access to players and lively discussion. By combining this premiere NFL content with our robust broadcast audience, we look forward to bringing this legendary sports series to more fans than ever before and to advertisers for the first time.”