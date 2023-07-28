Benson’s Inga Swenson Dead at 90

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Inga Swenson, who as Gretchen Kraus on the 1979-1986 sitcom Benson was an incredible comedic foil for Robert Guillaume’s titular butler, died on July 23 in Los Angeles.
Swenson died at a board-and-care facility as a result of natural causes, her son Mark told TMZ, with her husband of 70 years, Lowell Harris, at her side. Her health reportedly was on the decline for the past six months.
Swenson was thrice Emmy-nominated for her role as Benson‘s Gretchen Wilomena Kraus, a German cook who playfully locked horns with Benson, the head of household affairs for widowed Governor Eugene X. Gatling (played James Noble). She also also netted a Golden Globe nod.
Swenson’s TV career began in the late 1950s with appearances on Playhouse 90, Goodyear Playhouse and the like, followed by a long string of guest spots on Dr. Kildare, The Defenders, Bonanza, Medical Center, The Rookies and Barnaby Jones. On the stage, Swenson made her Broadway debut in 1959 with The First Gentleman, then later earned Tony nominations for her work in 110 in the Shade (in 1964) and Baker Street (1965).
In 1978, Swenson — now stick with me here — recurred on the ABC comedy Soap, as Ingrid Svenson. Soap of course is the show from which Guillaume’s Benson DuBois was spun off of, and Swenson gave so winning a performance, she was cast in a new role on Benson.
Swenson’s post-Benson roles included the miniseries North & South and Nutcracker: Money, Madness & Murder, plus episodes of Newhart, The Golden Girls and Hotel. She then retired from acting in 1998.
My deepest condolences to her family and fans!
Rest In Peace.
Loved the back & forth between Benson and Gretchen. Condolences to her husband, family and friends . RIP
Rest in peace, Inga Swenson! With my having been born in 1982, there were shows/sitcoms in which I grew up with (as we all collectively do) and recall watching or hearing about or wasn’t able to fully appreciate at such a young age, and over the course of life and time I would later seek out these programs where if I took a liking to such I’d watch them from pilot to series finale and/or to the point when they were originally cancelled from television. Just shy of 2 years ago over at the network Antenna TV, I got around to watching Benson, and it became one of those I got “charmed” by where over every weekday because it aired at 3am – 4am EST I programmed my DVR to record it and fully enjoyed all of its 7 Season run, though its Series Finale was a little bit of a cop-out yet a fitting conclusion to it all. Her character was such a succinct foil to Benson in every way imaginable. Especially how it became a thing of its own for Kraus to announce from another room that she still heard his insult about her, haha! Sadly, now, with Inga’s passing there’s only (perhaps beside an unnamed fella?) really just 2 people remaining that was crucial to the main cast of that show left amongst the living; and that would be Governor Gatling’s daughter “Katie” a.k.a. “Missy Gold” (younger sister to Growing Pains’ Tracy Gold) as she was a child when Benson began and by its conclusion a blossoming young woman, and “Didi Conn”. Inga Swenson God bless her lived a long and fulfilling life at least! Now she gets to see once again nearly all of her former colleagues in comedy over up in Heaven from the show; Robert Guillaume, James Noble, Caroline McWilliams and René Auberjonois. Godspeed to them all.
I loved her work on both Soap and Benson, and that excellent guest-star turn as Rose’s bitchy sister Holly on Golden Girls. As the article states, the banter between Gretchen and Benson was sitcom gold!
Rest in peace Inga. Loved her on benson. Watch the show everynight on antenna tv and watched it growing up in the 80s. She waa a great actress and made the show. She is making everyone laugh in heaven
I know this is a TV site but they should have added that prior to Benson and Soap she had a very successful career on Broadway including creating the role of Lizzie in 110 in the Shade.
Sure. Will add.